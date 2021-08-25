AHS Double Feature Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Long-running horror series “American Horror Story” is back for its 10th season beginning Wednesday, August 25 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FX.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “American Horror Story: Double Feature” streaming online:

You can watch a live stream of FX and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “American Horror Story: Double Feature” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of FX and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with FX, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “American Horror Story: Double Feature” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” FX is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch “American Horror Story: Double Feature” live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of FX and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “American Horror Story: Double Feature” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of FX and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “American Horror Story: Double Feature” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which will include new episodes the day after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ Preview





Play



American Horror Story: Double Feature | Part 1: Red Tide – Official Trailer – Season 10 | FX Your first taste. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for American Horror Story: DoubleFeature, Part 1 now. Premieres 8.25 FX, next day FX on Hulu. Subscribe now for more American Horror Story clips: bit.ly/SubscribeFX In American Horror Story: Double Feature a struggling writer, his pregnant wife, and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the… 2021-08-13T19:30:22Z

“American Horror Story” is the longest-running hour-long series in FX’s history and definitely kicked off a renaissance of the anthology format, where every season is a different story with new characters and a new theme.

For its milestone 10th season, the subtitle is “Double Feature,” a nod to the fact that it will have “two horrifying stories — “one by the sea, one by the sand,” revealed creator Ryan Murphy in March 2021 on Twitter.

The title of the sea story is “Red Tide” and the title of the sand story is “Death Valley. The first story will encompass the first six stories and then the second story will take over the final four episodes of the season, FX revealed during the 2021 summer TCA press tour.

During a Q&A, FX CEO and chairman John Landgraf teased, “They are both excellent. I’ve seen the cuts for the first one. I’ve only read the scripts for the second one but I think they are both really good.”

Landgraf also revealed that while the show has been renewed through season 13, Murphy has not yet revealed to FX what the seasons’ themes are for 11, 12, or 13 — but Landgraf is not worried.

“Ryan never tells us, it just comes fully formed in his head,” said Landgraf.

The cast confirmed for “Double Feature: Red Tide” includes “AHS” stalwarts Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Angelica Ross, and Denis O’Hare, plus franchise newcomers Macaulay Caulkin, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Chad Michaels.

The confirmed cast for “Death Valley” includes Neal McDonough, John Carroll Lynch and Paulson.

The premiere episode for “Red Tide” is titled “Cape Fear” and its description reads, “A struggling writer, his pregnant wife and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter. Once they’re settled in, the town’s true residents begin to make themselves known.” It will air back to back with episode two, which is titled “Pale.” Its description teases, “A quick fix for Harry’s writer’s block has unexpected side effects; two eccentric locals offer Harry a helping hand.”

Then on September 1 comes episode three, titled “Thirst.” Its description reads, “Harry’s newfound talent brings an unexpected visitor to town; Alma decides to take matters into her own hands.”

“American Horror Story: Double Feature” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FX.