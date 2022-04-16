Where to Watch Alabama Spring Game Today

Falling at the last hurdle in the quest for another national championship should give Alabama all the motivation needed to go one better this season. It starts with Saturday’s annual spring scrimmage.

A-Day will be marked by the return of key stars on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Bryce Young and defensive tackle DJ Dale. There are still problem areas facing head coach Nick Saban, particularly along the offensive line and at running back. The Crimson Tide will lose key players at both positions to the 2022 NFL draft.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a more in-depth rundown of all the ways you can watch the 2022 Alabama spring game:

Alabama Spring Game 2022 Preview

‘Bama have been deep and talented in the backfield during most of Saban’s tenure. For that to continue, Saban will need new options after Camar Wheaton transferred to SMU, per RollTide Wire’s AJ Spurr, via Yahoo! Sports.

Wheaton’s defection compounds a problem facing a depth chart set to be sans 2021’s leading rusher, Brian Robinson Jr. He’s entered the draft, so Saban is left to choose between Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Gibbs is the most intriguing after transferring from Georgia Tech. “There has been buzz around him since he stepped on campus,” per Josh Chatham of SB Nation’s Roll ‘Bama Roll.

He can offer Saban’s offense something different as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, an area where Gibbs excelled a year ago, per PFF Draft:

Jahmyr Gibbs: 91.5 receiving grade Highest among all RBs 🤲 pic.twitter.com/WqgVUt50Yl — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 18, 2022

Whoever’s getting the carries on the ground will need superior blocking up front. Alabama’s offensive line was pushed around by a tough and talented Georgia Bulldogs’ defense in last season’s title tilt.

The group has gotten weaker since Evan Neal entered the draft. He’ll be missed at left tackle, but Neal’s absence can be offset if Miles McVay chooses to play his football in Tuscaloosa.

A four-star tackle, McVay has narrowed his choices to “Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Alabama, USC, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Michigan State and Oregon,” according to Allen Trieu of 247Sports.com.

There is one new tackle in the mix, Tyler Steen. He’s fresh in from Vanderbilt and his performances during the Spring could see the former Commodores’ starter nail down a permanent role with the Tide.

A strong defense is usually something you can take for granted with Saban’s teams. The tradition should continue with top pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. returning for another year on campus.

Anderson led the nation with 17.5 sacks in 2021. He’ll continue to be rushed from everwhere along a line underpinned by Dale’s hulking frame in Saban and defensive coordinator Pete Golding’s multiple scheme.

There’ll be ample opportunities for Anderson to put Neal’s potential replacements through their paces on Saturday. That’s the way Saban likes to work things, and Clint Lamb of Bama On3 says the coach intends to keep this year’s format the same:

Nick Saban says A-Day will be like it's been in the past with the ones vs. ones, twos vs. twos, etc. He says they've done it differently in the past, but they've gotten mismatches that have ruined the game. — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) April 14, 2022

Saban is sure to make the most of his first look at a group still talented enough to get that elusive final win this time around.