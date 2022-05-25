American Rescue Dog Show 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2022 American Rescue Dog Show airs Wednesday, May 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 American Rescue Dog Show online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 American Rescue Dog Show live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 5-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 American Rescue Dog Show live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2022 American Rescue Dog Show live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 American Rescue Dog Show live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

American Rescue Dog Show 2022 Preview

Play

The American Rescue Dog Show – WED MAY 25 on ABC "The American Rescue Dog Show" is the preeminent dog competition featuring rescued companions as they strut their fluff, competing for a slew of 'best in' titles while stealing America's hearts. Dynamic duo Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore host America's cutest competition special with ESPN's Monica McNutt serving as sideline correspondent. Dog-loving celebrity guest judges Paula… 2022-05-09T18:50:39Z

The American Rescue Dog Show is the “preeminent dog competition featuring rescued companions as they strut their fluff, competing for a slew of ‘best in’ titles while stealing America’s hearts,” according to the ABC press release.

It continues:

These prized pups may be cute, but the competition is fierce. In the two-hour special, rescued dogs from all across the country will compete in seven categories including Best In Underbite, Best In Snoring, Best In Belly Rubs and more. A $10,000 donation to a local animal welfare organization will be made in honor of the winning dog in each category, and each category winner will have the chance to be named the Best In Rescue with an additional $100,000 donation being made in their honor. This comedic and heartfelt take on the world of competitive dog shows is a celebration of rescued dogs and the joy they bring to our lives. Dynamic duo Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore host America’s cutest competition special with ESPN’s Monica McNutt serving as sideline correspondent. Dog-loving celebrity guest judges Leslie Jordan, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Paula Abdul will also make special appearances.

In the preview, the voice over promises, “The American Rescue Dog Show brings a canine competition like you’ve never seen before. A celebratory panel of judges will decide who is best in rescue.”

“We got senior dogs, special needs and even puppies!” exclaims host Rob Riggle.

“During these challenging times, animals have never had such an important impact on our wellbeing,” said American Rescue Dog Show creator and EP Michael Levitt in a statement. “Now more than ever, it’s time to give rescue dogs their moment in the spotlight. The cuteness overload on this show is going to be off the charts and I can’t wait to show America just how special rescue dogs are and the profound ways they enhance our lives when we make them part of our family.”

Previously, the American Rescue Dog Show took place in 2020 on the Hallmark Channel. The winner was a surrendered pup named Sugar. Her bio written by her owner reads, “Sugar is very respectful and doesn’t like to intrude on your space on the couch or bed and she takes treats from your hand very gracefully.”

The 2022 American Rescue Dog Show airs Wednesday, May 25 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.