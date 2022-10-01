Where to Watch The Citadel vs App State Football

Appalachian State looks to bounce back from a tough loss when facing The Citadel on Saturday, October 1 in Boone, North Carolina.

The Citadel vs Appalachian State Preview

Appalachian State (2-2) looked like the darlings of the FBS early on this season.

The Mountaineers upset then-No. 6 Texas A&M after a wild shootout loss to North Carolina, and the Mountaineers stayed above .500 with a “Hail Mary” touchdown to beat Troy amide a “College Gameday” visit. Old FCS rival James Madison crashed the party last week and beat Appalachian State 32-28.

Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark wants his team to keep things in perspective going into Saturday’s game against The Citadel (1-2).

“All of our goals are still in front of us. Our goal is to win the Sun Belt Eastern side,” Clark via MY 40’s Chris Womack. “It was a tough Sunday but we bounced back and got ready for The Citadel.”

The Bulldogs like to run the ball with the triple option. Bulldogs leading rusher Logan Billings averages 5.9 yards per carry.

“Every possession counts this week when you play a triple option football team. Our defense has to do a great job of playing disciplined football,” Clark said per MY 40. “They’re going to get their yardage but we have to do a great job of reading our keys and getting to the football with all eleven hats.”

Clark also wants his team to take the lessons from the JMU loss into the Citadel game and beyond.

“We have to make sure we execute and go to a high rate of execution in all three phases,” Clark said via WXII NBC 12. “We’re not good enough to take a quarter off or a half off. We had them down 28-3, I believe. We have to put the foot on the gas and bury them, and we did not do that.”

“We didn’t call it good enough, we didn’t execute good enough and the head coach didn’t coach it good enough but very disappointing, but this one loss is not gonna define the season. We’ve got a lot of football left in front of us and I’m going to say it again, we can’t let one loss turn into two,” Clark added.