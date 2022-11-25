Arizona vs ASU Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

There may not be much on the line in terms of the standings when Arizona hosts Arizona State on Friday afternoon, but it’s a rivalry game nevertheless, and both schools will be wanting to snag some bragging rights–and the Territorial Cup–before the end of the season.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include FS1 and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Arizona State vs Arizona streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Arizona State vs Arizona live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox Sports 1 is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Arizona State vs Arizona live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox and FS1, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Arizona State vs Arizona live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Arizona State vs Arizona live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Arizona State vs Arizona live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Arizona vs ASU Preview

It’s time for the annual battle for the Territorial Cup, which is the longest rivalry trophy game in the country. The 3-8 Arizona State Sun Devils are taking on the 4-7 Arizona Wildcats. Arizona has been on a bit of a roller coaster this year, upsetting UCLA two weeks ago, but losing to Washington State last week. They are favored in this match-up, but only by four points.

In his pre-game press conference, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said that he thinks playing on the Friday after Thanksgiving with a 1 p.m. kickoff (local time) is just about perfect.

“One o’clock should be about as perfect as a kickoff can be. Not sure if there’s a better kickoff time than one o’clock. So one o’clock after Thanksgiving leads to nobody having anything to do other than go to the game. I don’t think there’s much work on Fridays. I know there’s no school on Friday. So I think Friday is available at one o’clock for everybody to come to see the longest rivalry game trophy game in the country. I know it’s gone back to 1899 when this thing started, so I gotta think we can fill this place up and have a great crowd on Friday at one o’clock,” said Fisch, adding, “Hopefully we fill this place up.”

He also said that regardless of how either team is doing each year, the Territorial Cup is a “huge game” for both schools.

“I think it’s a huge game. I think it’s a huge game for older guys that have been a part of this program for a while and having not gotten a win. I think it’s a big, big game for our young guys, that they can help send off our older guys, and take the momentum of winning this game into the offseason,” said Fisch. “I think it’s a big game for our staff. There’s been a lot of great improvements in our team as a whole all season long, and it’d be very exciting to be able to finish strong at home. I think that all in all, with our team, they’re continuing to improve and they’re continuing to get better.”

He also talked about how for Thanksgiving, he and his family welcome all of the players and their families to his house for breakfast before they stay together as a team Thursday night to prepare for the game.

The Arizona State vs Arizona game kicks off on Friday, November 25 at 3 p.m. Eastern on Fox Sports 1.