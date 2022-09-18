Bears vs Packers Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears renew their rivalry on Sunday, September 17.

The game (8:20 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Bears vs Packers streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bears vs Packers live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Bears vs Packers live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the game, since you can watch all NFL on NBC games via Peacock Premium, which currently has a limited-time offer of $1.99 per month for your first 12 months:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the Bears vs Packers live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with sports channels, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Bears vs Packers live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Bears vs Packers live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Bears vs Packers live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Bears vs Packers Preview

The Chicago Bears (1-0) look to improve to 2-0 while the Green Bay Packers (0-1) look to avoid an 0-2 start when the longtime rivals collide on “Sunday Night Football” at Lambeau Field.

Chicago beat the San Francisco 49ers 19-10 in a soggy game at Soldier Field last week while the Packers fell 23-7 to Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium last Sunday. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers couldn’t connect with a rookie wide receiver Christian Watson on a deep throw and nothing improved from there.

“I’ve got to play the same way,” Rodgers said via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “I don’t play the way I played in 2011, [but] I’ve got to play on time and guys gotta get open, so no, I’m not gonna change the way I play. I have to realize who’s out there, who we’re throwing to and how we’re gonna actually make some hay and score some points.”

Rodgers and the Packers finished with an uncharacteristic day and loss to the Vikings as the 4-time MVP struggled with young receivers. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur doesn’t see reason to hit the panic button yet.

“I think he’s done as good a job as we could possibly expect,” LaFleur said via ESPN. “He’s always hard on himself and I know there were a couple plays that he certainly would like to have back, just like there’s some play calls that I would like to have back as well. That happens every game, right? But I think he’s done a great job of demanding the urgency from those young guys, yet putting an arm around them as well at the same time.”

Rodgers gets a little extra help going into the home opener against the Bears as veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard returns from injury. Lazard posted 40 receptions, 513 yards, and eight touchdowns last season.

Second-year Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks to lead his team to victory against another playoff team from last season. Fields threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns versus and interception.

“He was able to move all those things aside,” Bears head coach coach Matt Eberflus said via ChicagoBears.com. “figuring it out how he was going to grip the ball better, how he was going to operate and then figure out the game as the game went on and move the ball down the field.”

“That’s what, to me, is outstanding,” Eberflus added. “What an outstanding thing for a young quarterback to have that mental toughness; all of those things going on and to be able to laser-like focus in and get the job done. To me, that was very impressive.”

Fields understands the magnitude of the Bears-Packers rivalry.

“It means a lot,” Fields said via USA Today’s Bears Wire. “I want to win every game I play. But it’s the tradition of this rivalry. Means a lot to us as a team, to the fan base, to the people upstairs. It just means a lot to everyone in this building.”