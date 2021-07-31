Bencic vs Vondrousova Olympics Live Stream: How to Watch Online

It all comes down to this: Marketa Vondrousova and Belinda Bencic will square off for the Olympic gold medal in women’s tennis on Saturday, July 31.

In the United States, the match will start around 6 a.m. ET (third match on center court, with play starting at 2 a.m. ET) and be televised live on the Olympic Channel. You can also watch a live stream (or replay) of the match via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch through the NBC digital platforms, so if you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can still watch a live stream of Bencic vs Vondrousova online:

Bencic vs Vondrousova Preview

Vondrousovaa shocked the world when she defeated favorite Naomi Osaka, winning in two sets, 6-1 6-4. She followed that up by taking down Elina Svitolina, the fourth overall seed, 6-3, 6-1, to get to this point. The 2019 French Open runner-up may have a lower ranking than her opponent, but Vondrousova is favored in some early markets, and while she has already succeed most expectations, she wouldn’t hate adding a gold medal to her trophy case.

“I was thinking that two or three matches would have been great, and then I beat Naomi so then I thought that I was playing well and that maybe I could even do better,” Vondrousova said. “I’m now just happy to be in the final. It’s an amazing feeling. I can’t believe it. Maybe it’ll sink in later. This is amazing, even if it’s silver or gold, it’s amazing and I’m just very proud.”

For her part, Switzerland’s Bencic took down Elena Rybakina 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-3, to reach the gold medal match. She’s also one win away from going for gold in women’s doubles, as well. Bencic has gone 10-4 in three-set matches on the year, so this one promises to be a back and forth battle.

“Right now I think it’s the emotions that get me through, it’s the positivity,” Bencic said. “It’s really this high. Now is definitely not the time to stop. I’m not going to jinx it – we go, we go. It’s not done yet. We still will have some energy for the finals. My emotions right now, it’s too high. To have a medal, it’s the greatest thing. Even to be here as an athlete, in the Olympics, it’s amazing. To have a medal, it’s something I dreamed of, and I didn’t think it would become reality. I’m beyond relieved and happy.”

Here’s a quick side-by-side of both players:

Bencic: Age: 24 WTA Standing: 12 Career Titles: 4 Career W/L: 291/166

Vondrousova: Age: 22 WTA Standing: 42 Career Titles: 1 Career W/L: 179/78