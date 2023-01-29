Bengals vs Chiefs Live Stream: How to Watch Online

In a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game, the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs meet again for a trip to the Super Bowl on Sunday, January 29.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Bengals vs Chiefs streaming live online:

Bengals vs Chiefs Preview

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs meet again for the AFC Championship on Sunday.

Cincinnati crashed the party last year with an upset of the Chiefs to reach the Super Bowl. The Bengals come in confident again after ousting the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round last week.

“I think if you would’ve told people that we were going to be in this spot a couple of years ago, I think people would say we were crazy, but we trusted the process, trusted the organization and the front office and put together a great team and great people and got us to this point,” Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said via WLWT.

Kansas City put away the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round to advance. The Chiefs suffered a scare in that game with quarterback Patrick Mahomes injuring an ankle. He will play against the Bengals, and he has played through an ankle injury before.

“It’s very similar, just a different ankle,’’ Mahomes said via ESPN. “I’ll have to find ways to be able to push off and be able to still make the throws the right way.

“I think it’s just about being a competitor. All you can do is just mentally prepare yourself and your body throughout the week, and then you get to game day and you just have to focus on the game. That’s what I’ll try to do is prepare my body the best I can and get to the game and just go out there and play and try to find a way to win.’’

Burrow looks notch another win against the Chiefs, a team he hasn’t lost against (3-0) in his short career. Burrow will have to contend with injuries to the Bengals offensive line this time around though.

“It’s always tough when you have guys who have invested so much in their careers to not be able to be out there with us in this moment, but I think those guys are pretty firm in what they’ve done for this team this year and helped get us to this point and were not taking that for granted,” Burrow said via WLWT.

Burrow also expects a tougher Chiefs team than what he saw in the regular season.

“I’m impressed with how their rookies have been playing. You can tell they’ve improved a lot throughout the season,” Burrow said via WLWT.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, are prepared to work around Mahomes’ ankle issue.

“We have enough in the game plan where you can kind of pick and choose where you want to go with it,’’ Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said via ESPN. “You have a variety of things that you can go to. Obviously you don’t use all the plays in the game plan, but they’re available, so if you have to go a certain direction, you can go that direction with the calls.’’