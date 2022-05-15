How to Watch Billboard Music Awards 2022 for Free

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are airing live on Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch the 2022 Billboard Music Awards live online, with the first two options offering free trials:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Billboard Music Awards live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Billboard Music Awards live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can also watch the show live on Peacock TV, but you’ll need the “Premium” plan, which costs $4.99 (with ads) or $9.99 (ad-free) per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the 2022 Billboard Music Awards the next day on the Peacock app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Peacock TV website.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NBC, plus you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 Billboard Music Awards live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

2022 Billboard Music Awards Preview

Play

Doja Cat Performs 'Alone' At the 2022 Billboard Women In Music Awards Doja Cat performs 'Alone' at the 2022 Billboard Women In Music awards. To learn more about this story: ►► Subscribe for more music news: blbrd.cm/Proracf ►► See our latest videos: blbrd.cm/xOgw6VQ About: Billboard is the world's most influential music media brand, with an unmatched authority among artists, fans and the industry. Billboard powers the ultimate… 2022-03-03T21:00:12Z

Hosted by R&B and rap star Sean “Diddy” Combs, the 2022 Billboard Music Awards will celebrate “music’s greatest achievements” from the past year, “honoring the hottest names in music today,” according to the NBC press release.

It continues:

Unique among music awards shows, honorees are determined by performance on the Billboard charts, the ultimate authority and measure of success in music. The annual live broadcast showcases spectacular performances, unexpected collaborations, buzzworthy pop culture moments that keeps fans talking all year and the prestigious ICON Award, which honors record-breaking artists and their impact on music. Billboard Music Award nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data. Since 1940, the Billboard charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums, and are the ultimate measure of success in music. Not only is Diddy one of the highest-selling artists, but he is also one of the most accomplished music producers of all time. He is a cultural icon and modern mogul-actor, fashion designer, entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist. Aside from his own hit albums, Diddy has produced for industry visionaries including this year’s Billboard Icon Award recipient, Mary J. Blige, and performer Burna Boy, as well as The Notorious B.I.G., Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Boyz II Men, Britney Spears, Kanye West, and many more.

“This will be unlike any awards show – I’m bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high,” said Combs in a statement. “The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I’m excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see.”

The Weeknd leads all nominees with 17 nominations, followed by Doja Cat with 14, Olivia Rodrigo and Justin Bieber with 13 apiece, and Drake with 11. Artist Mary J. Blige will receive the Billboard Icon Award.

“My career has been such an incredible and unexpected journey that has included many turns into avenues I never could have imagined like acting, producing, launching businesses and now even my own music festival,” said Blige in a statement. “Through it all, I always one way or another gravitated back to my first love, music. To be recognized in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honor and one that I am truly humbled by.”

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are airing live on Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.