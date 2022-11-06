Bills vs Jets Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Buffalo Bills look to keep rolling when facing the New York Jets on Sunday, November 6.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Those are the best options if the game is in your market, but there are also some alternatives for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Bills vs Jets streaming live online today:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Bills vs Jets live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bills vs Jets live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Bills vs Jets live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Bills vs Jets live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Bills vs Jets live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Compatible devices for the NFL Sunday Ticket app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch the Bills vs Jets live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

You can watch in-market games live and out-of-market games as replays after their conclusion on NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch the Bills vs Jets live on the NFL app or NFL website.

Compatible devices for the NFL app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Bills vs Jets live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Bills vs Jets Preview

The Buffalo Bills (6-1) look to keep a strong start going but will face an upstart New York Jets team (5-3) on Sunday in the process.

Buffalo can’t even overlook Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s play of late. Wilson came under fire this week for on-field mistakes in the Jets’ loss to the New England Patriots in Week 8.

“I don’t look at any of that stuff,” Wilson told the media via NFL.com’s Kevin Patra. “I focus on what’s going on in this building with me and the guys, what my coaches are seeing, things that go on in the game and then we just try to learn from those and move on.”

This is exactly why the #Jets drafted Zach Wilson. This is really good pic.twitter.com/BNOCaToFlL — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) October 30, 2022

The Jets seek to move on its first loss in over a month. New York rode a four-game winning streak into that game against the Patriots, and the Jets beat a playoff caliber team in Miami. The Jets also notched wins over Green Bay and Denver, but both of those teams have underperformed with losing records.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen downplayed Wilson struggles, and said he believes there’s still time for Wilson to prove himself. The Jets took him second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“Sometimes it takes a little longer,” Allen said about a quarterback’s development via Patra. “It took me a while to kind of understand the nuances of this game and trying not to do too much. I think that’s what it comes down to, not trying to do too much and allowing you to trust your guys on the field with you.”

“I don’t want to give him too much advice before we play him,” Allen added with a smirk per Patra. “Maybe next week we can have a longer talk. But guys got to go out there and play football, man. We can’t think about making mistakes because that’s ultimately when you do make mistakes. You just got to go out there and ball.”

How long it takes for Wilson to become the quarterback that the Jets desire remains to be seen. Allen in his fifth season is a perennial MVP candidate, which didn’t start that way for him as Patra noted.

Allen has another strong season going with 2,198 yards passing, 19 touchdowns, and a 65.5% completion rate. He led the Bills to fourth-straight win last week with a 27-17 defeat of the Packers.

.@JoshAllenQB has a different handshake for every single one of his teammates and I absolutely love it.pic.twitter.com/4kihG8NCiS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 2, 2022

Buffalo’s only loss this season came on the road in the AFC East with a 21-19 loss to the Dolphins. The Bills otherwise have piled on points left and right with no fewer than 23 points in all of the team’s victories.

That will all test a Jets defense that hasn’t faced an offense the caliber of the Bills yet. New York gave up 27 points early in the season against defending AFC champion Cincinnati, which was one of the Jets’ tougher challenges this season.

The Jets also haven’t fared as well at home in MetLife Stadium with a 1-3 mark. Buffalo meanwhile is 3-1 on the road.