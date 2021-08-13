How to Watch Bills vs Lions Preseason Online Without Cable

The Detroit Lions host the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, August 13 in the first preseason game for both teams.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised in local markets on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW or MyTV (depending on where you live), and on NFL Network for all out-of-market viewers. You can check here to see what channel the game is on in your area.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Bills vs Lions, with the options depending on where you live:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

—You can watch the game via Amazon if you live in:

Buffalo, NY (CBS WIVB-4), Rochester, NY (CBS WROC-8), Saginaw, MI (CBS WNEM-5) or any surrounding markets where the game is on CBS

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Bills vs Lions live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

—You can watch the game via FuboTV if you live in one of these Bills markets:

Buffalo, NY (CBS WIVB-4), Rochester, NY (CBS WROC-8), Syracuse, NY (ABC WSYR-9), Utica, NY (Fox WFXV-33), Elmira, NY (NBC WETM-18), Albany, NY (Fox WXXA-23), Watertown, NY (ABC WWTI-50), Binghamton, NY (NBC WBGH-5), Erie, PA (ABC WJET-24)

—You can watch the game via FuboTV if you live in one of these Lions markets:

Detroit, MI (Fox WJBK-2), Saginaw, MI (CBS WNEM-5), Lansing, MI (Fox WSYM-47), Grand Rapids, MI (Fox WXMI-17), Traverse City, MI (Fox WFQX-32), Toledo, OH (Fox WUPW-36)

—You can watch the game on NFL Network via FuboTV if you live out of market

You can watch a live stream of ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW (all live in most markets), NFL Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bills vs Lions live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

—You can watch the game via Hulu if you live in one of these Bills markets:

Buffalo, NY (CBS WIVB-4), Rochester, NY (CBS WROC-8), Syracuse, NY (ABC WSYR-9), Utica, NY (Fox WFXV-33), Elmira, NY (NBC WETM-18), Albany, NY (Fox WXXA-23), Watertown, NY (ABC WWTI-50), Binghamton, NY (NBC WBGH-5), Erie, PA (ABC WJET-24)

—You can watch the game via Hulu if you live in one of these Lions markets:

Detroit, MI (Fox WJBK-2), Saginaw, MI (CBS WNEM-5), Lansing, MI (Fox WSYM-47), Grand Rapids, MI (Fox WXMI-17), Traverse City, MI (Fox WFQX-32), Toledo, OH (Fox WUPW-36)

—You can watch the game on NFL Network via Hulu if you live out of market

You can watch a live stream of ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW (all live in most markets), NFL Network and 60+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Bills vs Lions live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

—You can watch the game via AT&T TV if you live in one of these Bills markets:

Buffalo, NY (CBS WIVB-4), Rochester, NY (CBS WROC-8), Syracuse, NY (ABC WSYR-9), Utica, NY (Fox WFXV-33), Elmira, NY (NBC WETM-18), Albany, NY (Fox WXXA-23), Watertown, NY (ABC WWTI-50), Binghamton, NY (NBC WBGH-5), Erie, PA (ABC WJET-24)

—You can watch the game via AT&T TV if you live in one of these Lions markets:

Detroit, MI (Fox WJBK-2), Saginaw, MI (CBS WNEM-5), Lansing, MI (Fox WSYM-47), Grand Rapids, MI (Fox WXMI-17), Traverse City, MI (Fox WFQX-32), Toledo, OH (Fox WUPW-36)

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and CW (all live in most markets) are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial. NFL Network is not available.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the Bills vs Lions live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

—You can watch the game via Paramount+ if you live in:

Buffalo, NY (CBS WIVB-4), Rochester, NY (CBS WROC-8), Saginaw, MI (CBS WNEM-5) or any surrounding markets where the game is on CBS

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the Paramount+ “Premium” plan, which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Bills vs Lions live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

—You can watch the game via DAZN if you live in: Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every preseason, regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Bills vs Lions live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Bills vs Lions Preview

First-year head coach Dan Campbell takes over for Matt Patricia, who was let go after leading the Lions to a 5-11-0 mark, which ranked dead last in the NFC North last year. The new Lions HC revealed his plans for the preseason heading into this game, noting he’s going to have his starters out there for the first quarter against Buffalo.

“We talked about it yesterday as a staff, and we felt like they need to play,” Campbell said. “So, we’re looking at about a quarter this first preseason game against Buffalo.”

“We’re just going to kind of take it as it is right now,” Campbell added. “Instead of worrying too much about where we’re at for Indianapolis with that (Lions’ third preseason game) let’s just take it as it comes. Let’s get these guys where they’re playing together in game-like situations, we’re calling (plays) as coaches, we’re going through the whole mechanics of all of it. So I think we’re shooting for around a quarter, somewhere in there.”

As for the Bills, they finished atop the AFC East last season with a 13-3 record, and after shoring up the future of the franchise in quarterback Josh Allen this offseason, the team will sit him here.

“It’s gonna be kind of on an individual basis, so a number of the starters won’t play,” head coach Sean McDermott said. “There will be some starters that do play, and then it’ll go from there.”

Backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will likely see some solid playing time in his new role, and third-string candidates Jake Fromm and Davis Webb will also see snaps in an effort to whittle down the quarterbacks room.

“We felt like it was important to take a good look at these young players in particular to give them their due,” McDermott added. “And this is the first time that, with the cuts each week basically after the games, we want to make sure we’ve got a good handle on who we have and what we need to do going forward.”

This game will mark Jared Goff’s debut in a Lions uniform, and it will be interesting to see how both Goff and Trubisky fare with their new teams. That, coupled with how Campbell fares in his first game as a head coach, will be among the things to watch in this one.