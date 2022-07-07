How to Watch Blazers vs Pistons Summer League Game Online for Free

Las Vegas Summer League action gets underway on Thursday night with a first look at a pair of Top 10 picks, as Jaden Ivey and the Detroit Pistons’ stacked summer league roster take on Shaedon Sharpe and the Portland Trail Blazers.

The game (midnight ET/9 p.m. PT start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Blazers vs Pistons online, with the first two options offering a free trial:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Blazers vs Pistons live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Blazers vs Pistons live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Blazers vs Pistons live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Blazers vs Pistons live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Blazers vs Pistons Summer League Preview

Neither the Pistons nor the Blazers set hearts aflutter last season. It was a challenging year for both long-suffering fanbases. Nonetheless, there are genuine reasons for optimism for both teams.

For the Blazers, the excitement centers on Shaedon Sharpe, who will make his first appearance for the team. The team has craved a solid second option alongside Damian Lillard for years. Sharpe was the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 High School class, according to the 247Sports Composite Rating, and would seem to fit that bill with his tools and raw physicality.

Sharpe is a mystery wrapped in an enigma. While he has all the tools for a wing, Shaedon has not played an official game since his days at Dream City Christian School in Glendale, Arizona. Why? Kentucky head coach John Calipari preferred not to use him, assuming he was using the school as a direct stepping stone into the 2022 draft.

On the one hand, you have to be pretty talented to get picked no. 7 overall in the draft without playing a single college game. Conversely, it is a tricky jump from a Glendale High School directly to the NBA. So how will Sharpe handle it? After being drafted, the player seemed reasonably confident in his abilities and said, “I feel like I can become the best player to ever play the game.” Unfounded hyperbole? The answer may be the key to Portland’s future. Shaedon’s performance against the Pistons may give us an idea.

While Portland has many question marks, Detroit seems to have firm answers. The 2021 No. 1 pick, point guard Cade Cunningham, looks like the real thing. The Pistons expect him to combine with highly rated No. 5 pick Jaden Ivey to create the backcourt of the future. Unfortunately, Cade probably won’t see the court in Vegas, so we will not get to glimpse this intriguing combo firsthand. Nonetheless, Ivey’s explosive talent will be on display.

Detroit has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to young talent. The Pistons are trying to register both Jalen Duran and Gabriele Procida in time for the game against Portland. But should be available to play.

That is fantastic news because we want to get a first look at the 6”11 250 pounds Duran in his first professional game. The No. 13 pick has the tools to become a Bam Adebayo type of center. Meanwhile, Procida looks like the type of European shooting guard we have often seen contribute effectively in the NBA.

The talent is there for both teams. But we don’t know how it will all fit together? Vegas is our chance to get a first impression of these two fascinating teams.