How to Watch ‘Bullies of Baltimore’ 30-for-30 Documentary Online

The latest entry in the “30 for 30” franchise is “Bullies of Baltimore,” which tells the story of the legendary Baltimore Ravens 2000 defense.

The movie will premiere Sunday, February 5, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, and it will be available on ESPN+ immediately following the initial premiere.

Here’s a full rundown of all the different ways you can watch “Bullies of Baltimore” online:

If you can wait until after the TV premiere, “Bullies of Baltimore” will be available on ESPN+ after it premieres on ESPN:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes every 30-for-30 documentary, dozens of different live sports and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month (or $20.97 for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch “Bullies of Baltimore” on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Bullies of Baltimore” live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Bullies of Baltimore” live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Bullies of Baltimore” live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

‘Bullies of Baltimore’ Preview

Play

‘Bullies of Baltimore’ Trailer | 2000-2001 Baltimore Ravens 30 for 30 Check out ESPN Film’s upcoming 30 for 30, Bullies of Baltimore this February. No team in NFL history boasted, bullied or brandished as much bravado as the 2000-2001 Baltimore Ravens. The rest of the NFL hated the Ravens and especially their feared defense; arguably the greatest of all-time. ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the… 2022-11-08T00:30:10Z

Directed by NFL Films’ Ken Rodgers and Jason Weber, “Bullies of Baltimore” is a “lively and colorful” documentary about the team’s “magical [2000-2001] season framed by a reunion of its key figures filmed in front of a live audience in Baltimore in May 2022,” according to the ESPN press release.

It continues:

They were arguably the most dominating defensive team in NFL history – and perhaps the most entertaining club that pro football has ever seen. A behemoth on the field that turned into, literally, one of the classic shows of the reality television era. Now, a little more than two decades after one extraordinary season etched their legacy for all time, the documentary tells the story of a Super Bowl champion for the ages.

“We’ll never see another team like the 2000 Ravens,” said co-director and NFL Films VP Rodgers in a statement. “If they played in today’s NFL, given the social media landscape, their braggadocious personalities and physical style of play would constantly spawn memes, talk-show controversies and Twitter wars. No team dominated the sports world, on and off the field, quite like this one.”

Added co-director and NFL Films Senior Producer Weber: “In making this film, we decided the best way to highlight these incredible personalities was to bring them together for a reunion. Being on stage together, just a month before Tony Siragusa passed away, gave them an opportunity to celebrate their glory days in the perfect setting. There was a reason these Ravens were the first team selected for Hard Knocks – they’re a team made for the screen and the stage.”

The film features commentary and interviews with Shannon Sharpe, Brian Billick, Trent Dilfer, Ray Lewis, Rod Woodson, Jamal Lewis, Marvin Lewis, Kevin Byrne, Jack Del Rio, and the late Tony Siragusa, who died on June 22, 2022, just a month after the reunion was filmed in Baltimore.

At the time, former Ravens coach Billick said in a statement, “There was no one like Goose — a warrior on the field and a team unifier with a giving, generous heart who helped teammates and the community more than most people know. We would not have won the Super Bowl without him. This is such stunning, sad news, and our hearts go out to Kathy and the Siragusa family.”

“30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore” premieres on Sunday, February 5 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN and will be available immediately afterward on ESPN Plus.