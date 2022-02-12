How to Buy UFC 271 PPV on ESPN Plus

Buy UFC 271

The middleweight title is on the line at UFC 271 as champion Israel Adesanya faces off against Robert Whittaker on Saturday in Houston.

In the US, the UFC 271 PPV (10 p.m. ET start time) is available exclusively through ESPN+. There are some different pricing options, so here’s a rundown of all the different ways to buy the PPV and then how to watch UFC 271 live on your TV or a variety of different devices:

How to Buy UFC 271 PPV

You can buy a special bundle that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($69.99 value) and the UFC 271 PPV ($74.99 value) for $99.98. That’s work out to savings of $45 or about 31 percent:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 271 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($6.99 for ESPN+, or $13.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

Current ESPN+ subscribers can buy the UFC 271 PPV by itself for $74.99 right here:

Buy UFC 271 PPV

Additionally, if you only have ESPN+, there is also the option to upgrade to the Disney Bundle (ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+) and purchase the PPV for a total $88.98:

UFC 271 PPV & Disney Bundle

How to Watch UFC 271

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you can watch UFC 271 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4 or 5

Xbox One or Series X/S

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 271 Preview

Israel Adesanya is set to defend his middleweight belt as he takes on Robert Whittaker in a rematch of their 2019 scrap on Saturday at UFC 271. Adesanya won that fight by a knockout in the second round. Whittaker is confident this bout will end different.

“Moving into this next fight with how happy I am, how satisfied and confident in myself, in my life, and in my career at the moment, I’m gonna go into this fight and give it my absolute everything, the best of everything that I have, and be satisfied walking out of there,” Whittaker said. “That last fight, I guess the overwhelming feeling was dissatisfaction. I was not happy. I was unsatisfied. I feel moving into this next fight I’m going to get that satisfaction.”

Adesanya is undefeated at middleweight and the only loss on his resume came at light heavyweight during a title fight against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259. He’s defended his belt three times and doesn’t plan on giving it up now — especially to Whittaker.

“My prediction is that I am going to f— Whittaker up, again,” Adesanya said. “He can’t stand with me, so I know he will be forced to grapple. Last time he said Kevin Gastelum has given the blueprint on how to beat Adesanya,’ and now he’s saying ‘Jan (Blachowicz) has given the blueprint’…. he needs to write his own blueprint. If he wants to copy someone else’s work, then by all means try, because it went so well last time for him when we fought.

“Whittaker may have learnt from his mistakes from last time for maybe a round or so, but then trust me, he will revert back to those errors. Once he feels what he felt last time, he won’t know where to turn. Also, he didn’t even grapple with me last time, he didn’t really feel me. You can ask any of my previous opponents, they will tell you. So once he feels me in a grapple, then he will get shook again.”

Adesanya is fresh off signing a new deal with the UFC and is believed to be the second-highest-paid fighter in the UFC, behind Conor McGregor.

“I’m glad we came to an agreement with this new deal,” Adesanya said. “I look forward to this effect trickling down to the rest of the fighters.

“The thing I want to know is what’s my value to the company,” Adesanya added. “You can’t undersell my value, if you are, you’re kidding yourself. I bring so many different looks to this company.”

Main Card

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

265 lbs.: Derek Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa

185 lbs.: Derek Brunson vs. Jared Cannonier

135 lbs.: Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo

155 lbs.: Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Prelims

265 lbs.: Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa

125 lbs.: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill

125 lbs.: Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell — Canceled

265 lbs.: Maxim Grishin vs. William Knight

Early ‘Prelims’

135 lbs.: Ronnie Lawrence vs. Mana Martinez

155 lbs.: Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano

205 lbs.: Fabio Cherant vs. Carlos Ulberg

185 lbs.: AJ Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun

135 lbs.: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov

170 lbs.: Mike Mathetha vs. Jeremiah Wells