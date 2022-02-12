How to Buy UFC 271 PPV on ESPN Plus

The middleweight title is on the line at UFC 271 as champion Israel Adesanya faces off against Robert Whittaker on Saturday in Houston.
In the US, the UFC 271 PPV (10 p.m. ET start time) is available exclusively through ESPN+. There are some different pricing options, so here’s a rundown of all the different ways to buy the PPV and then how to watch UFC 271 live on your TV or a variety of different devices:
Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page
How to Buy UFC 271 PPV
If You Don’t Have ESPN+
You can buy a special bundle that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($69.99 value) and the UFC 271 PPV ($74.99 value) for $99.98. That’s work out to savings of $45 or about 31 percent:
Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($6.99 for ESPN+, or $13.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.
However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.
If You Have ESPN+
Current ESPN+ subscribers can buy the UFC 271 PPV by itself for $74.99 right here:
Additionally, if you only have ESPN+, there is also the option to upgrade to the Disney Bundle (ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+) and purchase the PPV for a total $88.98:
How to Watch UFC 271
Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you can watch UFC 271 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:
Roku or Roku TV
Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV
Apple TV
Chromecast
PlayStation 4 or 5
Xbox One or Series X/S
iPhone or iPad
Android phone or tablet
Samsung Smart TV
Oculus Go
For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).
UFC 271 Preview
Israel Adesanya is set to defend his middleweight belt as he takes on Robert Whittaker in a rematch of their 2019 scrap on Saturday at UFC 271. Adesanya won that fight by a knockout in the second round. Whittaker is confident this bout will end different.
“Moving into this next fight with how happy I am, how satisfied and confident in myself, in my life, and in my career at the moment, I’m gonna go into this fight and give it my absolute everything, the best of everything that I have, and be satisfied walking out of there,” Whittaker said. “That last fight, I guess the overwhelming feeling was dissatisfaction. I was not happy. I was unsatisfied. I feel moving into this next fight I’m going to get that satisfaction.”
Adesanya is undefeated at middleweight and the only loss on his resume came at light heavyweight during a title fight against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259. He’s defended his belt three times and doesn’t plan on giving it up now — especially to Whittaker.
“My prediction is that I am going to f— Whittaker up, again,” Adesanya said. “He can’t stand with me, so I know he will be forced to grapple. Last time he said Kevin Gastelum has given the blueprint on how to beat Adesanya,’ and now he’s saying ‘Jan (Blachowicz) has given the blueprint’…. he needs to write his own blueprint. If he wants to copy someone else’s work, then by all means try, because it went so well last time for him when we fought.
“Whittaker may have learnt from his mistakes from last time for maybe a round or so, but then trust me, he will revert back to those errors. Once he feels what he felt last time, he won’t know where to turn. Also, he didn’t even grapple with me last time, he didn’t really feel me. You can ask any of my previous opponents, they will tell you. So once he feels me in a grapple, then he will get shook again.”
Adesanya is fresh off signing a new deal with the UFC and is believed to be the second-highest-paid fighter in the UFC, behind Conor McGregor.
“I’m glad we came to an agreement with this new deal,” Adesanya said. “I look forward to this effect trickling down to the rest of the fighters.
“The thing I want to know is what’s my value to the company,” Adesanya added. “You can’t undersell my value, if you are, you’re kidding yourself. I bring so many different looks to this company.”
Main Card
UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker
265 lbs.: Derek Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa
185 lbs.: Derek Brunson vs. Jared Cannonier
135 lbs.: Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo
155 lbs.: Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast
Prelims
265 lbs.: Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa
125 lbs.: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill
125 lbs.: Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell — Canceled
265 lbs.: Maxim Grishin vs. William Knight
Early ‘Prelims’
135 lbs.: Ronnie Lawrence vs. Mana Martinez
155 lbs.: Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano
205 lbs.: Fabio Cherant vs. Carlos Ulberg
185 lbs.: AJ Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun
135 lbs.: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov
170 lbs.: Mike Mathetha vs. Jeremiah Wells
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.