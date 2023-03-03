The UFC returns on March 4, and its main event is set to be a doozy: Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane will clash for the vacant undisputed Heavyweight title at Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the US, the UFC 285 PPV (10 p.m. ET start time) is available exclusively through ESPN+. Here’s how to buy it, with your options depending on whether or not you already have ESPN+:

How to Buy UFC 285 PPV

You can buy a special bundle that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($99.99 value) and the UFC 285 PPV ($74.99 value) for $124.98. That’s work out to savings of $50 or about 29 percent:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 285 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($9.99 for ESPN+, or $13.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

Current ESPN+ subscribers can buy the UFC 285 PPV by itself for $74.99 right here:

Buy UFC 285 PPV

How to Watch UFC 285

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and have purchased the PPV, you can watch UFC 285 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4 or 5

Xbox One or Series X/S

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN News/ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 285 Preview

Jon ‘Bones’ Jones (26-1-0) and Ciryl ‘Bon Gamin’ Gane (11-1-0) highlight what promises to be an entertaining card. Jones last fought in Feb. 8 of 2020, when he defeated Dominick Reyes, so his return to the Octagon is highly anticipated.

“My goal for three years now is to become the heavyweight champion of the world,” Jones said heading into the matchup, via USA Today’s MMA Junkie. “It’s what I pray about, it’s what I sleep on, it’s what I dream about. It is who I am, and I will get it done. I just feel it in my whole being that I’m the best fighter on the planet, and now my job is just to prove it. … I just feel it in my whole being that I’m the best fighter on the planet, and now my job is just to prove it.”

Despite his opponent’s three-year absence, Gane is expecting Jones to look like the former light heavyweight champ he once was.

“We expected during the camp a beautiful Jon Jones,” Gane told MMA Junkie. “Fast like he was at the light heavyweight, with the same skills, but stronger like a heavyweight. Like a real heavyweight. We expected this.”

In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko (23-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) will defend her women’s flyweight title fight against Alexa Grasso (15-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC). Shevchenko has won nine straight and is the favorite again here.

“She is very good in what she’s doing,” Shevchenko said about Grasso. “That’s why she is a contender for this bout, which is my next title defense. Yeah, I took everything seriously about her. I know she’s good in her striking, but we can also not forget we’re fighting mixed martial arts. I prepared for everything as usual.”

Here’s a look at the complete fight card:

Main Event:

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

Co-Main Event:

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso

Main card bouts:

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner

Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett

