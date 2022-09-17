Canelo vs GGG 3 Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Online

Canelo Alvarez’s trilogy fight with Gennadiy Golovkin finally takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, and many experts are already picking Canelo to win inside the distance.

Prominent names from the world of boxing, including Amir Khan, believe Canelo will score a knockout win over GGG. A KO would be a first in this trilogy, with the last bout ending in a majority decision for Canelo way back in 2018, after the two first slugged their way to a split decision a year earlier.

Canelo vs GGG 3 Preview

Khan, speaking in a live chat on his Instagram page, per Boxing Scene’s Sean Nam, said he believes “Canelo is at the peak of his career. You get me? He’s old, he’s strong, he’s settled now. His weight is amazing. He holds the weight well. Power, speed. I think in that fight I could see Canelo [stopping Golovkin].”

There’s no denying Canelo has the hands heavy enough to put GGG down for the count. Yet, it’s also worth noting Golovkin has never been knocked out as a pro, according to BoxRec.com.

While he’s been a master at slipping the big shots, Golovkin’s speed and range of movement may have deteriorated with age. He’s entering a fourth decade, something Billy Joe Saunders told TalkSport’s Jordan Ellis will tip the scales toward Canelo: “Age is a big factor in this fight now. The man is 40 years of age, and you can’t really expect him to roll back the clock to five or 10 years ago when he was at his best.”

Saunders wasn’t speaking lightly. He was talking as somebody with firsthand experience of the damage Canelo can inflict upon an opponent. It was the latter who fractured Saunders’ eye socket in 2021, leading to an eighth-round stoppage:

As stats from BoxingScene.com proved at the time, Canelo landed a high percentage of his power punches in most rounds:

Golovkin can’t afford to let that happen or he’ll suffer the same fate as Saunders, even though GGG has proved in the past he can take Canelo’s best shots. One such moment occurred during their first fight when Golovkin was caught flush by a formidable overhand right.

It was a shot that had felled other fighters, including Khan, but GGG recently told DAZN Boxing on Instagram the punch “felt kind of like a slap.” Bravado or not, Golovkin’s cast-iron jaw gives him a chance to stand toe to toe with Canelo in a way few others could manage.

The question is does GGG have enough power left to take the steam out of Canelo’s stride and back him off long enough for the senior man to pick his own shots? Recent history suggests the answer is yes, with Golovkin putting Ryota Muruta on the mat three times back in April.

GGG also flattened Steve Rolls at Madison Square Garden in 2019:

If Golovkin can use the same solid striking to keep ‘Cinnamon’ at bay, Canelo will struggle to end this one before it goes the full 12 rounds.