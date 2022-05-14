Charlo vs Castano 2 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Jermell Charlo gets another chance to see off the challenge from Brian Castano when the pair meet in a rematch for the undisputed junior middleweight crown, following their controversial split draw last July.

The second instalment of this rivalry takes place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday. Charlo thought he had things settled his way the first time, but Castano landed enough telling punches to leave the judges unable to separate the pair.

Experts Favor Charlo

IBF, WBA and WBC junior middleweight champ’ Charlo is being widely tipped to at least make the judges’ decision easier this time around. He’s favored by many, including Ring Magazine‘s Anson Wainwright and former WBO junior-featherweight champion Duke McKenzie.

Wainwright believes Charlo will have learned a lot from the first bout, enough so he “edges things by razor thin split decision.” McKenzie doesn’t think things will be so close again, and he’s picking Charlo to settle the rematch with his “trademark right hand” and force a TKO “in around nine or 10 rounds.”

A stoppage is a smart prediction for a fighter who has 18 knockouts across his 34-1-1 record. History is also on Charlo’s side because the 31-year-old stopped Tony Harrison in 2019, one year after the latter won by decision.

That’s the only loss of Charlo’s career, and John N. Hansen of SB Nation’s Bad Left Hook believes power will make a difference this time, like it did against Harrison: “Last time, Castano did hurt Charlo early on, but Charlo’s power made a bigger mark on the fight and limited Castano’s work in the closing rounds. And in the only other rematch of Charlo’s career, he fought much more aggressively and dropped Tony Harrison three times.”

Charlo has his supporters, but here are those who believe in Castano’s power and strategy. Among them, CBS Sports’ Brian Campbell believes Casatno “succeeded at using his combination of aggression mixed with responsible defense to take away Charlo’s jab (he landed just 53 of 287 for 18.5%, according to CompuBox) and routinely get inside.”

The CompuBox Punch Stats from the first fight show WBO titleholder Castano connected with the body more often and also landed the heavier shots inside:

There’s every chance Castano follows the same gameplan. The 32-year-old knows how to work his way under the jab.

Castano also enters the fight as the slightly heavier of the two fighters, per ESPN Ringside:

If Castano, who has 12 knockouts to his credit, can make that extra pound count, he’ll test Charlo’s will and force the Louisiana native into some traps against the ropes and in the corners.

A war of attrition will favor Castano, who can wear down Charlo. The latter will avoid going the distance a second time if he can get his jab established early and steadily undermine Castano’s sturdy defense enough.

Then Charlo can create room for the knockout shot he’ll need to take ownership of every belt at 154 pounds.