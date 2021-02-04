How to Watch CuriosityStream on Fire Stick

Stream CuriosityStream Now

If you’re sick of all of the sitcoms and dramas that you’ll find on Netflix and Hulu, and have no interest in the type of content that Disney Plus offers, chances are that you’re looking for a streaming service that does things a bit differently. That’s where CuriosityStream comes in.

CuriosityStream is available now for streaming on many of your favorite devices and platforms. And, for many of us, that means we’re planning to add CuriosityStream to our Fire Stick or another Fire device.

Can You Watch CuriosityStream on a Firestick?

Luckily, yes, CuriosityStream is available on Amazon devices, which includes the Amazon Fire Stick.

It will also be available on your Xbox One, Roku Devices, PC, PS4, Mac, Android, iOS, Chromecast, and more.

How to Install CuriosityStream on Your Firestick

But if you’re trying to figure out exactly how to watch CuriosityStream on Firestick, here’s exactly how to hook it up for your Amazon Fire Stick device:

1. Sign up for CuriosityStream here 2. From the Main Screen, select Search. 3. Type ‘Curiosity’ into the search box 4. Select CuriosityStream 5. Select Download/Free 6. After the CuriosityStream app downloads, select the Open button 7. Sign In 8. Enter your CuriosityStream account information (email address and password) 9. Browse to whatever show/documentary you want to watch and select play.

If you’ve followed the above steps precisely, congrats—you’re streaming CuriosityStream on Fire Stick right now!

How to Watch CuriosityStream in 4K on Fire TV

Not all Fire TV devices support 4K streaming, so if you’re planning on streaming CuriosityStream in 4K with your Fire device, you’ll need one of the following devices:

Fire TV Stick 4K

Fire TV 2nd Generation and Up

Fire TV Cube

Any of the older devices will not allow you to stream in 4K, limiting you to a max 1080p. But if you’ve purchased a brand new fire TV stick in 2015 or beyond, chances are that your device will support CuriosityStream in 4K.

Internet Speed Requirements for 4K

If you’re planning to stream CuriosityStream in glorious 4K resolution, you’re going to need an internet connection of at least 25 Mbps (megabits per second). If you’re not sure exactly what internet speed you currently have, head on over to speedtest.net, run the test, and take a look at the first number that pops out (your download speed). If that number reads 25 Mbps or above, you’re good to go for 4K streaming. If it’s slightly lower, you should try to stream CuriosityStream in 4K to see if it works. And, if it’s anything below 15 Mbps, you’ll need to call up your internet provider and see if there’s an upgrade available.

In my personal experience, CuriosityStream works flawlessly on Fire devices, and since its U.S. launch, I have yet to experience any hiccups with the app.

How Much Is CuriosityStream Cost On Fire Stick?

Like the majority of Fire TV apps available, CuriosityStream is free to download. However, you’ll need to purchase a CuriosityStream subscription for either.

There are 4 different subscription options for CuriosityStream, so it’s super flexible and can be adjusted to your budget.

Here are the 4 tiers:

HD Monthly for just $2.99/month.

for just $2.99/month. HD Annual for $19.99/year (most popular/best value).

for $19.99/year (most popular/best value). 4K Monthly for $9.99/month.

for $9.99/month. 4K Annual $69.99/year (best price for the best picture quality).

After you’ve subscribed to CuriosityStream, you’ll then use your credentials to log into the CuriosityStream Fire app on your device to start streaming.

What Shows Are on CuriosityStream?

If you’ve got a need to learn something new, there are plenty of great options on CuriosityStream. Here are just a few highlights available now:

What to Do If CuriosityStream Is Not Working On Your Firestick?

If CuriosityStream isn’t working on your Firestick, there are a few things you can try.

The most likely culprit for CuriosityStream not working on Firesticks is a slow internet connection. You need at least a 5Mbps connection to stream in the lowest resolution, and 15Mbps for 4K. But if your device isn’t getting those speeds, there are a couple of things I would try first.

Restart your router and unplug your Firestick. Wait 30 seconds. Plug your Firestick back in.

This will help restart your device’s TCP/IP and internet connection settings so that you have the best chance of getting the best speeds.

If that doesn’t work and you’re still getting slow speeds, it could be due to a crowded network or downloads on other devices. For example, if you’re downloading a game update on STEAM on your PC, any game consoles, or someone else in your home is streaming a movie while you’re trying to watch CuriosityStream, it could cause your device to not have the required speed juice it needs to work properly. To most easily rectify the problem, turn off the internet connection on those devices, and see if this helps CuriosityStream work again.

