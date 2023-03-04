Duke vs UNC Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Duke and North Carolina meet for the second time this season on Saturday, March 4, in the latest installment of their storied rivalry.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV, which is a live-TV streaming service that includes ESPN and comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Duke vs UNC live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

Duke vs UNC Preview

Neither Duke (22-8) nor North Carolina (19-11) have typical seasons going as unranked teams, but the two rivals could put on a show on Saturday in Chapel Hill.

Their last meeting came down to the wire in Durham when the Blue Devils edged the Tar Heels 63-57. Duke’s Dereck Lively II broke a 57-57 tie with 1:45 left, and the Tar Heels went stone cold from three-point range with three misses. That included a wide-open three-pointer by UNC’s Leaky Black.

A senior, Black will get one more shot at Duke. He averages 7.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He normally does well from three-point range with a 33.8% clip.

“I want it to be a really nasty win,” Black told the media on Thursday, March 2, via WRAL.com.

UNC comes in with a three-game winning streak that includes victories over then-No. 6 Virginia, Notre Dame, and Florida State. The Tar Heels also have four wins in their last six outings. Black notably had a big dunk to help the Tar Heels get past FSU during the latest win streak.

“The dunk that he had against Florida State, I think he can do that more,” UNC head coach Hubert Davis said via 247 Sports. “I tell him I wish I was 6-9 and athletic, I would try to dunk everything.”

“It was nice. It was a surprise,” Davis added. “He hung on the rim a little bit, and I was like, ‘just let go of the rim.'”

UNC senior Leaky Black with a breakout offensive performance including a monster dunk in a must-win game vs FSU. The defensive star and glue-guy for the Heels showed out in front of 15+ NBA scouts. Great length at 6’9. 18PTS (6-8FG, 3-4 3PT), 9REB, 3AST. pic.twitter.com/aODcuUuPHU — GREENLIGHT MEDIA (@atlgreenlight) February 28, 2023

Duke, meanwhile, stumbled after the win over UNC with losses for ranked Miami and Virginia squads, but turned the corner afterward. The Blue Devils have a five-game winning streak going into Chapel Hill. That includes a 71-67 win over North Carolina State to complete a perfect record at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham.

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer became the first-ever ACC coach to achieve that in his first season, and Scheyer took over for legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski this season. The Blue Devils had 11 unbeaten seasons at home under Krzyzewski according to ESPN Stats & Information.

“We just wanted to finish it out and get a win and, obviously, protect home court and go undefeated all season at home. I’m just glad we got it done,” Duke junior guard Jeremy Roach said via ESPN.

“It means a lot. Shoutout to all the Crazies. They’ve been doing a great job, camping out, supporting us all year. They give us that energy, that boost that we need, and it’s been a fun ride with them.”

Now, Duke will look to close out the regular season strong in another hostile environment. UNC has been tough at home all season with a 12-2 mark, and both losses came back in November 2022.