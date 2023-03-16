Duke vs Oral Roberts Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils (26-8, 14-6) and the No. 12 seed Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (30-4, 18-0) square off in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 16 at the Amway Center in Orlando Florida.

The game (7:10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to you can watch a live stream of Duke vs Oral Roberts online for free:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Duke vs Oral Roberts live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Duke vs Oral Roberts live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Duke vs Oral Roberts live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Duke vs Oral Roberts live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Duke vs Oral Roberts Preview

Duke is fresh from winning the ACC tournament, handing losses to Pittsburgh, top-seeded Miami FL and Virginia, who it took down in the conference championship. Few picked Duke to win that tourney, and they could play the role of plucky underdog throughout the NCAA tourney.

The Blue Devils are led by forward Kyle Filipowski (15.4 points a game) and guard Jeremy Roach (13.3 points a game), and while they had a slow start to the season, they have come on strong of late, winning their last nine games.

“We got young guys, they just needed time to adjust,” Duke assistant coach Amile Jefferson said. “They’ve done it beautifully. The one thing they’ve never stopped doing was working. You’re not surprised to see the jumps and improvements they’ve made. We’re a better team today than we were a week ago, than we were three weeks ago, because of that work ethic.”

In his first year coaching after following the legendary Mike Krzyzewski, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer has made believers out of many doubters, but now, he’s going up against a team arguably hotter than his.

Oral Roberts has won 17 straight games, the longest winning streak in the nation. The Golden Eagles are scoring 84.2 points a game on offense, which is ranked third overall in the nation, and they’re allowing just over 70 points a game defensively.

The Golden Eagles are fifth in the country in 3-point attempts and they’re making 36.9% of them. Duke is hitting 33.6% of its shots from beyond the arc, so whichever team comes out the hotter one from downtown should walk away victorious.

“Since the moment we stepped on campus, every single practice we’ve done has been geared toward March,” Oral Roberts center Connor Vanover said. “That’s been the real emphasis. Starting at the beginning of the year up to now, every game we’ve played has been leading up to here.”