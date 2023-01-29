49ers vs Eagles Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Philadelphia Eagles take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 29.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable and want to watch the game for free, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 49ers vs Eagles streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 49ers vs Eagles live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 49ers vs Eagles live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 49ers vs Eagles live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the 49ers vs Eagles live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

49ers vs Eagles Preview

When San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with an injury late in the season, the 49ers’ hopes of a Super Bowl run appeared tenuous.

Instead, rookie backup quarterback Brock Purdy emerged as a big-time starter, who hasn’t lost a game yet. Purdy will look to keep that going with his biggest challenge yet when the 49ers visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

He also has vivid memories of the last time he went up against Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in college. Hurts played at Oklahoma, which edged Purdy’s Iowa State squad 42-41 in 2019.

“Yeah it was a game, obviously there was a lot of points scored, it was almost like you had to score every single time you had the ball,” Purdy told the media via NBC Sports Bay Area. Different situation and scenario than what we’re about to go through on Sunday, but it was a fun college game. It was a great experience to go against Jalen and they had a great team, and he was making plays and I feel like we had to do the same to keep up and stay alive in that game as well, but this is a different situation, different scenario going into Sunday.”

Hurts remembers that game well, too.

“I have a lot of respect for him,” Hurts said of Purdy via ESPN’s Tim McManus. “He’s always been a really good player, has a lot of moxie, he makes plays. He’s been doing that since college, so it’s no surprise, when he was given this opportunity, to see the success he’s having now.”

Hurts took a higher profile route to the NFL than Purdy did as a second-round draft pick who succeeded Carson Wentz in Philadelphia. This season’s Eagles squad soared with Hurts to a 14-3 regular season record and the No. 1 seed. Hurts became an MVP candidate along the way. While Hurts has been banged up with an injury of late, he expects another big performance on Sunday.

“I felt better. But it doesn’t matter. I’ve got to get it done,” Hurts said of the injury via the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Purdy, meanwhile, went last in the 2022 NFL Draft to the 49ers with the idea that he could be a backup somewhere down the depth chart from Garoppolo and starter Trey Lance. With Lance injured early in the season followed by Garoppolo, Purdy stole the show with 1,374 yards and 13 touchdowns versus four interceptions in a 5-0 regular season performance. He hasn’t slowed down in the playoffs with 546 yards passing and three touchdowns in two games.

It doesn’t surprise Eagles practice squad defensive end Matt Leo, who played with Purdy at Iowa State.

“I remember when he came in straight out of high school, he was already working out before the semester even started,” Leo said via The Associated Press. “Seeing that competitive nature in him, I knew the kind of tone he was going to bring to the team. And he did.”