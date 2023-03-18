Edwards vs Usman 3 Live Stream: How to Watch UFC 286 Online

The main event of UFC 286 is the welterweight match between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. UFC 286 kicks off on Saturday, March 18 at 1 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN Plus pay per view.

In the US, the UFC 286 PPV (5 p.m. ET start time) is available exclusively through ESPN+.

Here’s a full rundown of how to buy and watch a live stream of Edwards vs Usman 3 and the rest of UFC 286:

How to Buy UFC 286 PPV

You can buy a special bundle that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($99.99 value) and the UFC 286 PPV ($74.99 value) for $124.98. That’s work out to savings of $50 or about 29 percent:

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($9.99 for ESPN+, or $13.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

Current ESPN+ subscribers can buy the UFC 286 PPV by itself for $74.99 right here:

How to Watch UFC 286

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and have purchased the PPV, you can watch UFC 286 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4 or 5

Xbox One or Series X/S

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN News/ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 286 Preview

Leon Edwards sits at 20-3, while Kamaru Usman is 20-2, so their welterweight battle at UFC 286 in London should be a hotly-contested bout. Their previous match-up saw Usman dominate nearly the entire fight until Edwards used a head kick in the final minute of round five to knock Usman out.

The Edwards vs Usman fight is expected to start at roughly 5 p.m. Eastern time. The undercard is as follows:

Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena, welterweights

Casey O’Neill vs. Jennifer Maia, women’s flyweights

Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze, middleweights

Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani, featherweights

Omar Morale vs. Chris Duncan, middleweights

Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz, lightweights

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho, flyweights

Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos, featherweights

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic, middleweights

Jake Hadley vs. Malcolm Gordon, flyweights

Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina, women’s flyweights

Ludovit Klein vs. Jai Herbert, lightweights

Julianna Miller vs. Veronica Macedo, women’s flyweights

At the pre-fight press conference, Edwards said that he thinks if Usman loses, he should retire.

“Our mentalities are in two different places. I feel like he’s on the way out, and I’m going to open that door for him and give him a path to follow his fashion dreams and wherever he wants to go,” said Edwards. “I think he’s already got one, something’s out the door and I was going to add to that. Whether he retires after or not, it’s up to him.”

Meanwhile, Usman said that he is focused and ready to regain his title.

“When you start to just defend and defend and defend (the belt), it does kind of get lackadaisical, it just gets repetitive,” said Usman. “This one immediately I found it on the ride to the hospital after [UFC] 278 … I got presented with an opportunity to be able to fall as a champion and rise again.”

He continued, “Honestly, you know, there’s not many more things left for me to do. This one and each and everyone is special. I would love this one as well, everyone is special so I would love this one as well. The Colby one was special, the Masvidal one was special, this would be special just as well.”

