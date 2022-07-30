England vs Germany Euro 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Women’s Final Online

England faces Germany for the Euro women’s soccer tournament title on Sunday, July 31, in England.

In the US, the match (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ESPN and TUDN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of England vs Germany online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

England vs Germany Preview

Germany looks to return to the Euro women’s soccer throne while England looks to win a first-ever title.

“This is history,” England head coach Sarina Wiegman told the media via Reuters. “We want to inspire the nation. I think that’s what we’re doing. We want to make a difference.”

England made quick work of Sweden with a 4-0 semifinal win on July 24. Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo, and Fran Kirby all scored goals for England in the victory. Russo’s back-heeled goal arguably stole the show.

“I think when you’re enjoying your football you play your best. Maybe [even just attempting that goal] does show a bit of confidence — but I’m just loving playing football,” Russo said via PA Media’s Phi Medlicott.

“To be honest, the first [shot], I should have scored – we were actually working on cut-backs in training the other day,” Russo added. “And then once it fell back to me I thought, ‘Right, what’s the quickest route for this ball to get in the net?’ because I should have scored in the first place. So I just swung a foot at it and luckily it hit the back of the net.”

“Of course, to score in a semi-final and progress to the final is a huge highlight of my career,” Russo said per Medlicott. “I don’t normally score back-heels and I don’t think you’ll ever see one again, but I’ll take it for now!”

Germany didn’t face any back-heeled goals in the semifinals, but the Germans had to grind things out against France for 2-1 victory on July 27.

Alexandra Popp scored twice for Germany in the victory. Merle Frohms had the lone goal for France — the only goal Germany has surrendered the entire tournament.

“I have to admit I am more emotional than I used to be because I know how I have arrived at this point. Being here, having the opportunity to perform and being fully fit at this stage makes me very proud,” Popp said via ESPN’s Kathleen McNamee.

“But I also have to say a big thanks to everyone who has helped me — the medical staff at my club, the coaches both at club level and here. They kept believing in me and they gave me the opportunity to be here.”