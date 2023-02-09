Four Continents 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships are being held from February 9 to February 12 at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs.

There will be television coverage on USA Network, NBC and E!, but all of that coverage will be delayed. If you want to watch live, you can watch every skate of every event on Peacock TV.

Here’s a full rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2023 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships online:

While the TV broadcasts will all be delayed coverage, you can watch the entirety of every event live on Peacock TV Premium, which costs $4.99 per month.

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the 2023 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

If you're just looking for a way to watch for free, and you're OK with delayed coverage, you can watch a live stream of USA Network, NBC, E! and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." USA Network, NBC and E! are included in every one.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com.

You can watch a live stream of USA Network, NBC (live in select markets), E! and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Blue" package.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com.

Four Continents 2023 Preview

For the fourth time in 17 years, the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships are being hosted at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado. This is the U.S.’ first time hosting since 2019 when it was held in Anaheim, California.

The defending champs from the 2022 Four Continents Championships are Cha Jun-hwan of South Korea in men’s singles, Mai Mihara of Japan in women’s singles, Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov of the U.S. in pairs, and Caroline Green and Michael Parsons of the U.S. in ice dancing.

Of those, Jun-hwan and Green & Parsons are returning to defend their titles; Mihara and Lu & Mitrofanov are not competing this year.

For the U.S., the three women who finished 1st, 2nd and 3rd at the recent U.S. Figure Skating National Championships are all competing at the Four Continents Championships — Isabeau Levito, Bradie Tennell and Amber Glenn, respectively. However, none of the top 3 men’s finishers are skating at the Four Continents.

Maxim Naumov, who finished 4th at Nationals, is skating, alongside Liam Kapeikis and Jimmy Ma, neither of whom placed at the recent U.S. national championships.

The U.S. silver and bronze national champions in pairs are both skating at the Four Continents — Emily Chan and Spencer Akira Howe, and Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea, respectively, alongside Valentina Plazas and Maxmiliano Fernandez. For ice dancing, the top three finishers from Nationals are all competing at the Four Continents — Madison Chock and Evan Bates (1st), Caroline Green and Michael Parsons (2nd) and Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko (3rd).

The schedule for the competition is as follows, all times Eastern:

Thursday, February 9

2:35 p.m. to 5:55 p.m. – Women’s short program

8:45 p.m. to 11:50 p.m. – Men’s short program

Friday, February 10

1:35 p.m. to 3:25 p.m. – Pairs short program

4:35 p.m. to 6:50 p.m. – Ice dance rhythm dance

8 p.m. to 11:50 p.m. – Women’s free skate

Saturday, February 11

4:50 p.m. to 6:55 p.m. – Pairs free skate

8:15 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. – Men’s free skate

Sunday, February 12

3:15 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. – Ice dance free dance

8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. – Exhibition gala

The Four Continents Figure Skating Championships are airing 10 hours of coverage across Peacock, E!, and the USA Network from February 9 to February 12, with NBC airing an edited special of the entire competition on Sunday, February 19 at noon Eastern.