G-League Ignite vs Salt Lake City Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Salt Lake City Stars kick off their 2022-23 season on November 6 in Henderson, Nevada against the G League Ignite.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch G-League Ignite vs Salt Lake City streaming live online:

G-League Ignite vs Salt Lake City Preview

The G League Ignite roster this year features several 2023 NBA Draft prospects, including Scoot Henderson, Canadian standout Leonard Miller, NBA Academy graduate Mojave King, French U18 National Team star Sidy Cissoko and former Washington State forward Efe Abogidi.

The G League is designed for players who want to skip college and spend a bit more time in an environment that closely mirrors the NBA.

“That’s the beauty of it, watching them grow,” Ignite coach Jason Hart said about the young players on his squad. “They come fresh out of high school and they’re so talented and they’re willing to adjust and adapt so quickly. But then they come in with all ears because they don’t know. They’re trying to learn and trying to get better.”

“The challenge is for them to learn quickly and adjust and adapt to the NBA-style game,” Hart added. “I think we do a good job putting our players out there in the right positions.”

A consensus No. 2 prospect in 2023 NBA draft, Henderson will be a player to watch for the Ignite.

The minor-league affiliate of the Utah Jazz, the Stars will be led by Jazz players Johnny Juzang and Micah Potter, NBA veteran Frank Jackson along with former Marquette standout Darryl Morsell and ex-Buffalo guard Jeenathan Williams.

Returning rights players for the Stars include Rawle Alkins, Paris Bass, Marques Bolden, Stacy Davis, Tyler Cook, Isaiah Miller and Elijah Lufile.

“This is a transformative year for the Stars, and I am very excited to get this season underway,” Stars general manager Marquis Newman said heading into the season. “Moving to the Maverik Center and the West Valley City community is very special, and hits close to my heart. I grew up in West Valley City and I fully appreciate the impact this team will have on that community. The Stars are about winning and developing players and staff to win at an NBA-level, and we have worked hard to build a roster that reflects that fundamental goal.”