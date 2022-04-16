Generals vs Stallions USFL Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The USFL, which is not affiliated with the defunct league from the 1980’s, gets its inaugural season underway Saturday night with a matchup between the Birmingham Stallions and New Jersey Generals at Protective Stadium.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET) will be televised on both Fox and NBC, and it will also stream on Peacock TV (premium plan), which costs $4.99 per month.

If you don’t have cable, here’s a look at all the different ways you can watch a live stream of the Generals vs Stallions online, with the first two options offering a free trial:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Generals vs Stallions Preview

After a 37-year absence, the USFL returns into the American sports landscape. One of the marquee matchups of the week is between two of the more popular franchises of the previous incarnation of this league.

Skip Holtz will lead the Stallions into their new season and expectations are high in Alabama. After his eight seasons at Louisiana Tech, Holtz looks to be able to have team will be led by former Seattle Seahawks backup Alex McGough. The former FIU grad wants to have the confidence to be able to break through and find a way to have another chance in the NFL.

Lots will be also expected from wide receiver Victor Bolden Jr. What he offers will have many experts look for the head coach to let McGough air it out early to get Bolden involved immediately. Bolden spent two years in the NFL as a returner for three teams after starring at Oregon State.

The Stallions come into the season with high expectations when it comes to their offense prowess.

With Mike Riley at the helm, a balanced offense is key for the Generals and they will need to find consistent production from their key players if they want to be able to reach the playoffs.

Luis Pérez will at the controls in the Generals offense. He is expected to build upon his experience in the AAF and XFL and attempt to provide stability at quarterback. At this point of the season, De’Andre Johnson is a potential starter this week at quarterback. Should he finally get the green light as the team’s starter, he will provide a quality dual-threat option for this offense. Mike Weber will carry the load in the team’s running game and he will have something to prove in his quest to find a way back to the NFL after earning a Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs in 2020.

There is a great deal of potential talent that this league will have at its disposal, yet there will be a feeling out process, especially on the offensive end. It will take a few weeks for the offenses to truly be clicking and become as explosive as their potential would indicate.