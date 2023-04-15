How to Watch Georgia Football Spring Game Online for Free

The reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs will hold their G-Day spring game on Saturday, April 15 at Sanford Stadium in Athens.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Georgia Spring Game 2023 Preview

The Bulldogs are looking to capture their third national championship in a row this season, but it won’t be easy for head coach Kirby Smart and company. Georgia finished undefeated last year with a 15-0 mark that culminated in a second straight title. The Bulldogs are said to have 13 returning starters, but they lost more than a few key players to graduation and the upcoming NFL draft.

With quarterback Stetson Bennett gone, Carson Beck is the likely starter at quarterback for Georgia, but nothing is set in stone yet. Beck will be challenged by Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton. The Spring game won’t determine the team starter by any means, but expect to see all three in action Saturday.

“All three of them do really good things, all three are really good leaders, all three are really good quarterbacks, and the beauty is we get more time to process information,” Smart said about his trio of young QBs. “Do you make a decision on investment when you’re 25 percent done looking at it? No. I make a decision on investment when I’m 100 percent through looking at it and we’re about 25 percent of the way of the practices we would get before we kick off next year.”

The Bulldogs also a few key members of the coaching staff led by offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Mike Bobo will be Monken’s replacement, Georgia may look very different on offense this season than it did last. Whichever QB masters Bobo’s scheme will win the job.

“You’ve got to process a lot of information, you’ve got to make good decisions, use your rules, take your coaching, and then not make mistakes,” Smart added. “That’s ultimately what a quarterback does. It’s not just making plays. It’s not making mistakes and eliminating losing the game is the first objective.”

Sophomore running back Branson Robinson will be another player to watch for Georgia in the spring game, as will offensive lineman Earnest Greene III, who missed the bulk of the 2022 season with injury.

Here’s a look at Georgia’s upcoming schedule for the 2023 season:

Sept. 2 vs. UT Martin

Sept. 9 vs. Ball State

Sept. 16 vs. South Carolina

Sept. 23 vs. UAB

Sept. 30 at Auburn

Oct. 7 vs. Kentucky

Oct. 14 at Vanderbilt

Oct. 21 BYE WEEK

Oct. 28 vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

Nov. 4 vs. Missouri

Nov. 11 vs. Ole Miss

Nov. 18 at Tennessee

Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech