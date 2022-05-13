Germany vs Canada Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Canada and Germany face off in the Men’s Hockey World Championships in Finland on Friday, May 13.

In the US, the game (1:20 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NHL Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Germany vs Canada online:

Germany vs Canada Preview

Canada opens with Germany in the International Hockey Federation Men’s World Championship on Friday.

The Canadians won the tournament in 2021 with a 3-2 win against Finland, the host country for this year’s tournament. Germany lost to the U.S. 6-1 in the bronze medal game.

This year’s Germany squad has continuity on its side with 10 players from the Olympic team in Beijing, China. Canada has only one player back from last year’s gold medal winner in the world championships, but the team has loads of confidence in carrying on the country’s winning hockey tradition.

“Our roster combines veteran experience and young talent, along with a number of players who have previously played for Canada on the international stage and some who will have their first opportunity to represent our country,” Canada general manager Shane Doan said in a news release via The Canadian Press.

“We know the entire group is excited for this opportunity, and we look forward to gathering in Finland and competing for another gold medal,” Doan added.

Both Canada and Germany field NHL talent in the tournament.

For Canada, New York Islanders Mathew Barzal looks to have a strong showing after missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Barzal tallied 59 points this season for the Islanders.

Thomas Chabot of the Ottawa Senators will captain the Canadian team. Chabot had 38 points for the Senators this season.

The Canadians have alternate captains with NHL experience in Josh Anderson of the Montreal Canadiens, Damon Severson of the New Jersey Devils, and Adam Lowry and Pierre-Luc Dubois of the Winnipeg Jets. Anderson posted 32 points for the Canadiens this season, and Severson tallied 35 points for New Jersey. Dubois had 60 points and Lowry 21 for the Jets.

“Josh, Pierre-Luc, Adam, and Damon are great leaders and players, and I look forward to serving on the leadership group with them,” Chabot said via Canadiens.com. “Our entire team is excited to play for Canada, and we will represent the country with pride as we look to defend last year’s gold medal.”

Calder Trophy candidate Moritz Seider of the Detroit Red Wings will give Germany a boost in the tournament. Seider had 50 points for the Red Wings this season.

Though Seider plays in the NHL, he has a big fan base in Germany.

“Every athlete has the approach of wanting to be among the best in the world,” Seider said via Detroit Hockey Now’s Bob Duff. “I try to live up to that. But you have to pinch yourself from time to time and be proud of what happened.”