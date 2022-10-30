How to Watch Giants vs Seahawks Without Cable

The 6-1 New York Giants head to Lumen Field to take on the 4-3 Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 30.

The game (4:25 p.m. ET) will be televised on Fox in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if the game is in your market, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Giants vs Seahawks streaming live online today:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

Giants vs Seahawks Preview

Both teams enter this game with winning records a third of the way through the season, something few saw coming. New York is unbeaten on the road so far, and are looking to go 3-0, but it won’t be easy dealing with Seattle’s 12th man.

“Seattle’s a really good team,” Giants star running back Saquon Barkley said this week. “They’re playing extremely well right now too, just as we are, so it’s going to be a great game. We know we’ll get their best effort. Going into a hostile environment and the only mindset that we can have and that we’re going to have is that going out there and trying to go out 1-0.”

Barkley leads the NFL with 906 scrimmage yards this season, and he and the Giants are fresh from a 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Giants QB Daniel Jones finished with a career-high 107 rushing yards in the victory. It was the first 100-yard rushing game of his career. Barkley also had a 100-yard game.

On the other side, the Seahawks have won three of their last four games and led by Comeback Player of the Year candidate Geno Smith, who is first in the league in completion percentage (73.5%). Smith has over 1,700 yards passing, 11 TDs and three interceptions on the year, and he’s leading an offense that’s averaging over 26 points a game, which is ranked fifth in the league.

Seattle is also tied for second in the NFL in explosive plays (59), and Smith is a huge reason why.

“As a football fan and respect for the game, I really respect what he’s done with his game,” Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said about Smith, via the team’s official website. “Besides playing against him, it’s fun to watch the success that he’s had.

“He’s worked well with (Seattle offensive coordinator) Shane (Waldron) and talking about how to manage the game, and you can see the differences in it from week to week how they’re going to attack the game. I think he’s worked hard. I think he’s a really good person, and I just love to see the success that he’s having. I just don’t want him to have any on Sunday.”

The last time these two teams met in 2020, the Giants eked out a road win at Lumen Field, 17-12. This will be the 20th meeting between the two teams, with New York holding a 10­9 lead in the all-time series.