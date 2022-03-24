How to Watch Gonzaga vs Arkansas Online for Free

Gonzaga faces Arkansas in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA tournament on Thursday.

The game (7:09 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Gonzaga vs Arkansas online for free:

Gonzaga vs Arkansas Preview

Top-seeded Gonzaga (28-3) had a close call against Memphis and could face another close call against No. 4 seed Arkansas (27-8) for a spot in the Elite Eight on Thursday.

“They are a really good freaking team,” Gonzaga junior forward Drew Timme said according to The Associated Press. “They’re in the Sweet 16, and just to win a game in the NCAA Tournament is just hard enough as is.”

Gonzaga held off No. 9 seed Memphis (22-11) in an 82-78 win on March 19. Andrew Nembhard’s three-pointer with 2:21 gave Gonzaga breathing room at 76-69, but the Tigers chipped away in the final minute to make it a one-score game. Nembhard ultimately iced the game at the free-throw line, going 4-4 in the final 23 seconds.

This is the shot that has really unlocked Andrew Nembhard's game this season. Looks so much more comfortable punishing unders with pull-up 3s. He now has 19 PTS and 5 AST on 5-of-10 from 3. Positional size, elite court sense, and now a threat from beyond the arc. pic.twitter.com/Kf1MY671S4 — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) March 20, 2022

Arkansas didn’t have an easy time with No. 12 seed New Mexico State (27-7), which upset UConn in the first round. The Razorbacks survived 53-48 as Chris Lykes sealed the win with 4-4 shooting at the free-throw line during the final 10 seconds of the game.

Gonzaga, last year’s national runner-up and top-ranked team this season, draws an Arkansas squad that hasn’t backed down against highly-ranked opponents this season. The 17th-ranked Razorbacks beat Auburn 80-76 in overtime when the Tigers were ranked No. 1 on Feb. 8. The Razorbacks also beat No. 6 Kentucky on Feb. 26, No. 12 LSU on Jan. 16, Tennessee twice when ranked No. 16 on Feb. 19 and ranked No. 13 on March 5.

“We’ve played against the No. 1-ranked team in the country and played against great teams all year,” Arkansas sophomore forward Jaylin Williams said according to the Fort Smith Times Record’s Christina Long. “We’ve kind of been that team that kept fighting and kept proving people wrong.”

Jaylin Williams with the deep ball 🎯 (via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/GrUuHxPyia — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 20, 2022

Razorbacks senior guard J.D. Notae leads his team in scoring with 18.4 points per game, and he dishes 3.6 assists per game. Notae also averages 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest.

Fellow senior guard Stanley Umude scores 12 points per game for the Razorbacks. Umude also averages 4.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and a steal per night.

Gonzaga’s Drew Timme leads his team in scoring with 18.2 points per night. The junior forward also averages 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Zags 7-foot-0 freshman center Chet Holmgren poses a matchup challenge for many teams. That’s less the case for the Razorbacks with a 6-foot-10 post player in Williams

Holmgren averages almost a double double with 14.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. The NBA Draft lottery prospect also blocks 3.7 shots and assists on 1.9 scores per game.

Williams also averages a near double double for the Razorbacks. He averages 10.5 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. Williams also posts 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocked shots per night.

Gonzaga has a seven-year streak of making the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA tournament. The Zags will look to make it back-to-back Elite Eight appearances and the third in four years.

“We’re not just taking that for granted, and we definitely enjoyed every part of it and every aspect of it, and I think the guys have done a great job with that,” Zags head coach Mark Few said according to The Associated Press.