How to Watch Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Playoffs Online

The Minnesota Timberwolves look to show that their play-in victory isn’t a one-game wonder when facing the Memphis Grizzlies.

Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Preview

Patrick Beverley jumped on the scorers’ table, and Karl-Anthony Towns embraced his girlfriend after the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, April 16.

The Wolves players acted like they won something bigger than an NBA play-in game at a packed and electric Target Center. NBA Hall of Famer and broadcaster Charles Barkley poked fun at the scene, saying “we need ‘One Shining Moment'” in reference to the popular NCAA Final Four song.

"We need 'One Shining Moment'" 😂 Inside the NBA crew reacts to the Timberwolves' celebration after clinching the 7th seed. pic.twitter.com/kMkhQBhKkN — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 13, 2022

The No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies (56-26), led by young star Ja Morant, aim to keep the No. 7 seed Wolves (46-36) from any shining moments. Memphis split its season series with the Wolves.

“One of my favorite match-ups just you know, with their core, you know, they’re very young, similar to us,” Morant said via WREG. “They play hard, you know, they don’t back down from nobody so you know coming in we know it’s gonna be about it. We know it’s not gonna be easy.”

Minnesota rallied to beat the Clippers without Towns due to fouling out. Edwards and D’Angelo Russell shouldered the load.

“|A lot of weapons. A lot of guys that can go off you got to know their tendencies, their coverages know what they do,” said Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. said via WREG. “Yeah, and just they’re not going to quit, they just don’t quit. So, good team.”

Memphis has a young and talented squad that ended three-year string of losing seasons last year with a 38-34 record. The Grizzlies made the playoffs but lost in the first round.

This year’s Grizzlies equaled the franchise’s best record ever. The 2012-2013 Grizzlies also went 56-26 and reached the Western Conference finals.

For Minnesota, it’s the franchise’s second trip to the playoffs since 2004. The Wolves lost in the first round of the 2018 playoffs, which ended a 14-year drought.

“I think this is good for the NBA. They’re getting to see two of the most exciting players in the league in Ja Morant and Anthony Edwards playing against each other. They’re getting to see two teams who could be those next ‘It’ teams, the next dynasty teams you’re seeing and the dynasty organizations that are on the rise,” Karl-Anthony Towns said via the Pioneer Press’ Jace Frederick.

“The same time, [it’s] a slap in the face to all the media that say small-market teams couldn’t get it done. We’ll go out there and make the ratings and we’ll make the show happen,” Towns added via Frederick.