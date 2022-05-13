Grizzlies vs Warriors Game 6 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Golden State Warriors will look to close out their Western Conference Semifinals series and book a trip to the conference finals when they host the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 in San Francisco on Friday night.

The game (10 p.m. ET) will be televised nationally on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Grizzlies vs Warriors online:

Grizzlies vs Warriors Game 6 Preview

The Golden State Warriors will get another shot at finishing off the Memphis Grizzlies in their Western Conference Semifinal series Friday night when the two foes meet in Game 6 in San Francisco.

The Warriors have won five consecutive playoff games at home in San Francisco, including Games 3 and 4 in this series that gave them a 3-1 series lead.

The Grizzlies staved off elimination on Wednesday back in Memphis with a dominating 134-95 win. Memphis scored 77 points in the first half and was up by as many as 55 in the third quarter.

“We knew what was at stake,” Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. said about Game 5. “We didn’t change anything, though. We just calmed down, looked at the film, understand what we had to take away from the last game and just went out there and executed.”

Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones each scored 21 points for the Grizzlies, who were without their All-Star guard Ja Morant for the second consecutive game due to a bone bruise in his right knee.

“We’ve exceeded expectations ever since I’ve been here,” Bane said following the win. “It almost seems whenever someone thinks we can’t do something, we end up doing it. So I never want to put a limit on this team on what we can do because anything’s possible.”

Klay Thompson led the Warriors in Game 5 with 19 points. Jonathan Kuminga contributed 17 and Stephen Curry added 14 in the loss.

“It was awful,” Thompson said. “It was embarrassing from the opening tip. We didn’t have great flow. They were more aggressive than us, reflecting their 30 free throws to our 13.”

Here’s a look at the tale of the tape heading into Game 6 of this second-round series:

No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies

56-26, finished first in the Southwest Division

Got by the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games in the first round (4-2)

Guard Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies in scoring, rebounding and assists this postseason with 27.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game in nine contests played

Guard Desmon Bane is averaging 18.2 points per game in the playoffs

Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 15.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game this postseason

No. 3 Golden State Warriors

53-29, finished second in the Pacific Division

Defeated the Denver Nuggets in five games in the first round (4-1)

Guard Stephen Curry leads the Warriors in scoring this postseason with 26.7 points per game in 10 contests played

Guard Jordan Pool is averaging 20.0 points and 5.1 assists per game in the playoffs

Guard Klay Thompson is averaging 19.4 points per game this postseason

Grizzlies vs Warriors Western Conference Semifinals Schedule