Haney vs Lomachenko Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Professional boxers Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko are stepping into the ring on Saturday, May 20.

Haney vs Lomachenko Bout Preview

The “Checkmate” match this weekend pits U.S. boxer Devin Haney against Ukrainian boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko in a battle between one of the hottest young boxers in the sport right now in Haney and a seasoned veteran in Lomachenko, who some question is slowing down after losing by decision in 2022 to Jamaine Ortiz.

Ahead of the bout, ESPN aired a two-part series in 30-minute episodes that took fight fans “inside the training camps of both fighters.” It was called “Blood, Sweat & Tears: Haney vs Lomachenko” and the press release teased:

Haney, originally from the Bay Area of California, lives and trains out of Las Vegas. As he gears up in his adopted hometown for the biggest blockbuster fight of his young career, fight fans will get a look how he’s preparing for this monumental moment against the sport’s former kingpin. Lomachenko, a Ukrainian hero who took an 11-month hiatus from boxing to serve in a territorial defense battalion, is a former three-division world champion who is widely considered to be one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. Fans will learn about his rich history and unique training methods as he prepares to secure the one major milestone that has eluded him thus far, the undisputed lightweight crown.

In part 1 of the special, Lomachenko told ESPN that his 2022 loss by decision to Jamaine Ortiz was a huge turning point in his life.

“Now I start to live a second life, like a different man. Before, I was a man who wanted to take the world. Inside, my ego was very big inside. A lot of people didn’t see this, but after this loss, I saw myself. I stopped changing after this moment. Everything happen in time. Maybe it was not, it was not my time,” said Lomachenko in the special.

“He made me wait four years to fight, since I was 20 years old,” said Haney. “So I don’t like Loma. I want to beat him, bad.”

He added, “My focus is constantly wanting to be one of the greats, one of the best ever. Legacy is definitely important to me. I won’t stop until my name lives on longer than I ever will, ’til my name is mentioned with the greats of the sport of boxing. I want my name to be remembered forever and every day I’m one step closer to that.”

The Haney vs Lomachenko bout airs live on Saturday, May 20 beginning at 6 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN Plus pay-per-view. The actual Haney/Loma bout should air at roughly 10 p.m. Eastern.