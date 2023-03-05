Iowa vs Ohio State Women’s Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch

There will be no anticipated rematch between Iowa and Indiana, but Sunday’s Big Ten tournament championship game between the Hawkeyes and Ohio State still stacks up as a must-watch showdown.

The game (5 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Iowa vs Ohio State streaming live online:

Iowa vs Ohio State Preview

It was the first time in the history of the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament that the top four seeds made it to the semifinals. But this will not be a 1-2 matchup in the finals.

The No. 2 seed University of Iowa Hawkeyes made it in by defeating Maryland by five points, but on the other side of the bracket, the No. 4 seed Ohio State Buckeyes pulled off a major comeback to defeat the 1-seed Indiana Hoosiers to face Iowa in the tournament finals.

The Hawkeyes are the reigning Big Ten tournament champs, having defeated Indiana 74-67 in the 2022 tournament. This is their fourth finals appearance in five years; in that time, they’ve won the tourney twice. This is Ohio State’s third appearance in six years, but they haven’t won the tourney title since 2018. The only time the two teams have met in the Big Ten tournament title game was in 2010 when Ohio State won a barn-burner, 66-64.

If Iowa wins, they’ll move into a tie with Maryland and Ohio State for the second-most Big Ten tournament titles with five each; Purdue owns the most titles with nine.

In the semifinals, the Buckeyes were down by as many as 24 against the Hoosiers. The score at halftime was 46 to 26 in favor of Indiana. But Ohio State had a monster second half and won by four points despite only shooting 17 percent from three-point land.

Iowa, meanwhile, had their hands full with Maryland. They went on several runs to get into a double-digit lead only to see Maryland come storming back each time. But eventually, Maryland could not keep up with Iowa’s 45 percent shooting from the floor, with 37 percent on the three-pointers. Iowa also led in points off turnovers with 22 to Maryland’s 16 and that was the difference.

In the regular season, Iowa and Ohio State met only once, in Columbus. Iowa came away with an 83-72 victory in that match-up.

The keys to watch in their tournament game will be to see how Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and Gabbie Marshall are shooting — they combined for 12 three-pointers and 43 of Iowa’s 89 points in the victory over Maryland. Meanwhile, for Ohio State, it’s all about how Big Ten freshman of the year Cotie McMahon is playing. The Hoosiers held her to 12 points and if Iowa can do that as well, they have a good shot to win.

The Iowa-Ohio State Big Ten women’s basketball tournament final match-up airs live on Sunday, March 5 at 5 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN.