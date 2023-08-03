How to Watch Jets vs Browns Hall of Fame Game Online for Free

The New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns will kick the 2023 NFL preseason off in the Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on August 3.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full rundown of how:

Jets vs Browns Preview

Football is officially back with this one, although there won’t be any starters in the mix on either side.

While the Jets made a splash this offseason by trading for former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the veteran QB will not see the field at all in this game. Instead, 2021 first-round draft pick Zach Wilson will get the start for New York, while third-stringer Tim Boyle and particularly fourth-stringer Chris Streveler should also get snaps.

On the other side, Cleveland’s backups will be competing for a spot on the roster, and they’ll get a chance here with stater Deshaun Watson out. Kellen Mond will play during the first half, while rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson out of UCLA will be under center in the second half.

“Kellen’s done a great job,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “There was a period of just getting to know him early in the season last year. So he’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. I’ve been very impressed with him both in the meeting room and on the practice field. And the fun part for our players, as you know, is to play these games. So I think Kellen’s excited about the opportunity.”

One player to watch will be Jets rookie pass rusher Will McDonald IV, the team’s first-round selection this year. McDonald has been impressing so far during training camp, and he should get more chances to showcase his skill set against Cleveland.

“We have about as deep of a D-Line group as you can have in ball,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said about his squad, before name-dropping McDonald. “Aside from the quarterback, defensive line, I’ll argue, is one of the hardest positions to produce in your first year. … He has a chance to go find himself this year and figure out who he is and learn some new techniques.”

“I don’t have a lot of thoughts, but I am excited,” McDonald said about playing against the Browns. “I am going to approach it the same I do every game and the same that I do every practice. Come out there pumped and execute and do my job.”

Another player to keep an eye on will be New York’s offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, who is returning to action for the first time in over two years after battling injury.