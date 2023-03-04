Jones vs Gane Live Stream: How to Watch UFC 285 Online

Jon Jones returns to the Octagon for the first time in three years when he takes on former interim titleholder Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight championship at UFC 285 in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the US, the UFC 285 PPV (10 p.m. ET start time) is available exclusively through ESPN+.

Here’s a full rundown of how to buy and watch a live stream of Jones vs Gane and the rest of UFC 285:

How to Buy UFC 285 PPV

You can buy a special bundle that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($99.99 value) and the UFC 285 PPV ($74.99 value) for $124.98. That’s work out to savings of $50 or about 29 percent:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 285 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($9.99 for ESPN+, or $13.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

Current ESPN+ subscribers can buy the UFC 285 PPV by itself for $74.99 right here:

Buy UFC 285 PPV

How to Watch UFC 285

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and have purchased the PPV, you can watch UFC 285 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4 or 5

Xbox One or Series X/S

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN News/ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 285 Preview

Jon Jones, who is making his return to UFC, is favored to win in the main event of UFC 285 against Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title. But Jones knows he’ll have his hands full, even if he does think Gane is an “incomplete” fighter.

“I respect Ciryl Gane, I really do,” Jones said at the pre-fight press conference. “I say this humbly, but I study film constantly, and I just see a lot of patterns. When he is in one stance, there’s things he really loves to do. He goes to the same well a lot. When he’s in the opposite stand, he has a lot of tendencies.”

Jones also said of Gane that he “relies on evasion” instead of a “solid takedown defense.”

“I watched Francis Ngannou be able to rack up maybe five or six minutes of top time in that fight, and Francis is not a guy that’s known to control people on top,” said Jones. “He does have the striking down. I don’t think defensively that he’s a very strong kickboxer. He has a really nice offense. His defense is mainly in his footwork. Two other big holes are jiu-jitsu and wrestling.”

But Jones did acknowledge that Gane has great footwork, especially for a heavyweight — but he said Gane cannot keep that kind of movement up for the entire fight.

“It’s not something he sustains for an entire fight. Round 1, Round 2, maybe even Round 3, depending on how things are going, he moves around a lot more than the average heavyweight. But I’ve seen through footage that usually by the championship rounds, a lot of that bounce is gone,” said Jones.

He added, “Then another thing that makes him really different, a lot of heavyweights they depend on proper defense to block punches and block kicks. Where we notice Ciryl Gane just likes to back out really quick. But that’s his gift, the ability to move his feet. Outside of that, I feel like everything in his skill set are things that I’ve seen before.”

The Jones vs Gane fight should begin around 10 p.m. Eastern time. The undercard is as follows:

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso, UFC women’s flyweight championship

Matuesz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner, lightweights

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Geoff Neal, welterweights

Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett, middleweights

Dricus du Plessis vs. Derek Brunson, middleweights

Ian Garry vs. Son Kenan, welterweights

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones, bantamweights

Amanda Ribas vs. Viviane Araujo, women’s flyweights

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Julian Marquez, middleweights

Cameron Saaiman vs. Mana Martinez, bantamweights

Tabatha Ricci vs. Jessica Penne, women’s strawweights

Farid Basharat vs. Da’mon Blackshear, bantamweights

The Jones vs Gane fight airs live during UFC 285, which starts Saturday, March 4 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN Plus pay-per-view.