Where to Watch Kansas vs KSU Basketball Game Today

The No. 7 ranked Kansas State Wildcats (18-3, 6-2 Big 12) head to Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday, January 31 to face the No. 8 ranked Kansas Jayhawks (17-4, 5-3 Big 12).

KSU vs Kansas Preview

After falling to No. 13 Iowa State on January 24, KSU rebounded with a 64-50 win over Florida in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday.

Kansas State is led by seniors Keyontae Johnson (18.0 points per game) and Markquis Nowell (16.9 points per game), who have been one of the best one-two punches in the country, scoring a combined average of 34.9 points per game while shooting 47.1 percent (236-of-501) from the field, including 38.7 percent (72-of-186) from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats were boosted by a raucous home crowd, and head coach Jerome Tang thinks dealing with that level of noise will help his squad heading into what is sure to be a hostile Allen Fieldhouse.

“I think that’s going to help us with our communication,” Tang said. “As a staff, we’ve had to adjust some of how we communicate with the guys because of the noise that our crowd makes. So that’s going to help us go in there.”

KSU is averaging 77.1 points a game on offense, and on defense, the unit is giving up 67.3 points per contest. They won’t have an easy time against this Jayhawks squad.

These two teams met a few weeks back, on January 17, when KSU eked out an 83-82 overtime win at home. Kansas forward Jalen Wilson led all scorers with 38 points, and he narrowly missed

a double-double, hauling in a team-high nine rebounds, but it wasn’t enough. Johnson and guard Desi Sills scored 24 points apiece in the winning effort.

Most recently, Kansas beat Kentucky Saturday night in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, 77-68. Wilson led the way once again with 22 points, also grabbing eight boards.

“We had some good, short runs and kept them from going on like a 10-2 run,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said after the win over Kentucky. “We kept them out of transition and off the glass.”

Now, KU is looking to avoid getting swept by their conference rival. Kansas State will be the eighth ranked team Kansas will face so far this season. The Jayhawks are 3-4 against those ranked teams, and they are 2-1 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas leads the all-time series against Kansas State, 203-95, and that mark includes a 52-18 record at Allen. A Jayhawks win would make it 17 wins in a row on Kansas’s home court.