Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

The Kings of Europe face off and 14-time winners Real Madrid lock horns with six-time champs Liverpool in Paris in a matchup that is four (or 41) years in the making.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS (English broadcast), Univision (Spanish broadcast) and TUDN (Spanish). If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Liverpool vs Real Madrid:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Champions League Final 2022 Preview

Liverpool have the distinction of being the only team that beat Real Madrid in a European Cup/ Champions League final after doing so back in 1981 at the Parc Des Princes in Paris.

For Liverpool this is their fifth final since 2005, while Madrid look to win their fifth crown in the last eight. There is very little doubt that these two sides are the best in Europe and showed their merits in very different ways.

Saturday’s encounter will mark the 10th occasion that Liverpool appeared in the final of the European Cup/Champions League, and some may argue that they have enjoyed a relatively favorable run to the showpiece event, but as Klopp will surely stress, there are no easy fixtures in this competition.

While Inter Milan did shut out the Reds in a 1-0 Anfield win that ended up having zero impact in the overall result, Liverpool scored at least twice in the rest of their Champions League fixtures this term, which means a great deal taking into account how good their form was going into this competition.

In all of this, the major name mentioned in the last few weeks is Luis Díaz. The Colombian international has taken The Kop by storm and could be one of the major factor protagonists for this match if The Reds expect to win their seventh Champions League crown.

Díaz is one of the new stars of this team ever since he arrived from Porto, but the name everyone is asking about is Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian international was injured in the final a few years back and for some there is a sense of “revenge” on his end.

Klopp is aware of the challenge ahead. He affirmed that the need for vengeance is not playing heavily on his mind, yet he knows that he has a 33% win percentage against Real Madrid- the worst form that he has against a single opponent. For him, to be able to end that hoodoo would certainly help make up for not being able to win the quadruple after coming up short against Manchester City in the Premier League race.

Liverpool Probable XI: Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita; Luis Díaz, Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah