How to Watch Louisville vs Pittsburgh Volleyball Online for Free

Conference rivals Louisville and Pittsburgh meet in the NCAA volleyball semifinals on Thursday, December 15.

The game (9:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Louisville vs Pittsburgh Volleyball Preview

ACC foes and co-champions Louisville (30-2) and Pittsburgh (31-3) meet for a third time with everything on the line in the NCAA tournament semifinals on Thursday in Omaha.

Louisville and Pitt split the first two matches 1-1 during the regular season. The Cardinals beat Pitt the last 3-0, but the Panthers took the first meeting earlier in the season.

“Pitt is extremely tough to play,” Louisville head coach Dani Busboom Kelly said via the Lincoln Journal Star. “They always find ways to win. Obviously, they’re here. I don’t think anybody saw them beating Wisconsin at Wisconsin, except teams that play them every single year multiple times.”

Winners of 12-straight matches, Louisville cruised through the first part of the NCAA tournament with sweeps of Samford, Purdue, and Baylor. Oregon gave the Cardinals a much tougher out in the quarterfinals, but Louisville prevailed 3-2.

Pitt has a six-game winning streak, which includes convincing wins over Colgate and BYU to open the NCAA tournament. The Panthers then defeated Florida 3-1 and then unseated defending national champion Wisconsin 3-2.

“What a game,” Pitt head coach Dan Fisher said via VolleyballMag.com. “I don’t know how much I can tell you about the X’s and O’s. We just found a way. I’m very proud of this team. I’m proud that we’re doing it. We’re showing a lot of heart in some tough moments.”

Limiting Louisville’s Chausee Claire will be key for Pitt. Claire is a dangerous hitter with 415 kills this season. Raquel Lazaro sets the Cardinals offense, and she has 44 service aces and 1,075 service assists this season.

Elena Scott keeps opportunities coming for the Cardinals amid her 433 digs this year. Amaya Tillman makes big stops on defense as she has 157 blocks this fall.

Louisville will need to keep Pitt kill leader Courtney Buzzerio, who has 448 kills this season, and Vazquez Gomez, who has 351 kills this year. Rachel Fairbanks sets the Pitt attack, and she has 39 service aces and 851 assists this fall.

Getting kills and side outs will come at a premium against Pitt’s defense. Ashley Browske has 313 digs. Gray Serena and Chiamaka Nwokolo have 127 and 102 blocks apiece.

“I think we believe. We said it in the last press conference, we don’t know if we’re going to win but we know we can,” Fisher said via VolleyballMag.com. “That’s always been our mantra. I’m just really happy for these young women.”

Pitt or Louisville will face the winner of the Texas-San Diego semifinal for the championship.