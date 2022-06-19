How to Watch ‘Mathis Family Matters’ Online for Free

Judge Greg Mathis is back on TV but this time he’s at home and not in the courtroom when “Family Mathis Matters” premieres on Sunday, June 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Mathis Family Matters” streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Mathis Family Matters’ Preview

Play

How Judge Mathis' Wife Keeps the Romance Alive | Mathis Family Matters | E! Linda Mathis gives marriage advice to her daughter Camara and reveals her secrets to a long-lasting marriage. Hear her spicy tip on "Mathis Family Matters"! #MathisFamilyMatters #EEntertainment SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/Eentsub About E! Entertainment: E! is on the Pulse of Pop Culture, bringing fans the very best original content including reality series, topical programming, exclusive specials, breaking… 2022-06-16T22:24:53Z

Judge Greg Mathis Sr. is the longest-running African American male daytime show host. His syndicated courtroom reality show “Judge Mathis” has been on the air since 1999 and has aired over 3000 episodes. But now Mathis is giving viewers a peek into his home life with “Mathis Family Matters,” which follows Mathis and his wife Linda as two of their adult children move back to Los Angeles “to find their way and join the rest of the family,” according to the E! press release.

It continues:

Judge Mathis has had great success helping others, but when it comes to his family, long-held opinions and being an “expert on everything” sometimes falls flat as he helps to guide his children through adulthood. While he’s a boss in the courtroom, he’s often overruled at home by his wife and kids. This docu-series presents Greg and Linda Mathis being parents to their four adult children and multiple grandchildren. With two kids who live two blocks away and two more who live across the country, they always find a way to be together and end up on their favorite judge’s doorstep. Linda, the matriarch of the family, has a fabulous quick wit. Since this is the first time the family has been under one roof in long time, it’s her mission to keep everyone together. The firstborn, Jade, is living life to the fullest on both coasts as she decides if her dream of being a full-time motivational speaker outweigh her career in law. Camara can do no wrong in the eyes of the judge, and with the nickname “Mother Mathis,” she has started a family along with husband Ryan and daughters Nora and Zara. Camara is trying to manage it all as she works on balancing family life and her law career. Greg Jr. and long-term boyfriend Elliott are busy working on multiple real estate ventures. As they take their relationship to the next level, they struggle with sharing their true bond with the world. The youngest, Amir, is building his own production empire and after a recent divorce jumps right back into another serious relationship causing his siblings to intercede with a love intervention. The Mathis crew is ready to shake things up with fun, big laughs and family love at the core.

The premiere episode is titled “Meet the Mathises” and its description reads, “Siblings Jade, Greg Jr., Camara and Amir head out for a night on the town while Greg and Linda take on babysitting responsibilities for their precocious grandkids.”

Then on June 26 comes episode two, titled “Love, Mathis Style.” Its description reads, “Love is in the air as Linda attempts to reignite the spark in her 36-year marriage to Greg; the siblings confront Amir about moving too fast with his new girlfriend, especially since he’s still legally married.”

“Family Mathis Matters” premieres on Sunday, June 19 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on E!.