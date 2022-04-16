Jazz vs Mavericks Playoffs Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks face off on Saturday to begin their respective drives to the NBA Finals at the American Airlines Center in Dallas in a Western Conference clash that was already weeks in the making.

Game 1 (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, while the rest of the games in the series will be on NBA TV, TNT or ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Jazz vs Mavericks online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: You can watch every game of the series with DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and TNT are included in every one, while NBA TV is in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Jazz vs Mavericks live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch games via the ESPN or TNT apps or websites. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to log in and watch.

Note: You can watch every game of the series with Sling TV

ESPN and TNT are included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle, while NBA TV is in the “Sports Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the channels needed to watch the NBA playoffs, plus you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Jazz vs Mavericks live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch games via the ESPN or TNT apps or websites. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

Note: You won’t be able to watch the games on TNT

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, NBA TV and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the “Sports Plus” add-on for NBA TV, but you can include the main package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Jazz vs Mavericks live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the ESPN games via their app or website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

Note: You won’t be able to watch the games on NBA TV

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, TNT and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of the bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Jazz vs Mavericks live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch games via the ESPN or TNT apps or websites. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Jazz vs Mavericks Preview

This matchup could be one of the more compelling ones in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. Dallas and Utah came into the post-season jockeying for positions with homecourt advantage in the balance.

A great deal of this had to do with the level of play that Luka Doncić was able to elevate to after the All-Star Break. So impressive was his play that it put him in the conversation for the MVP Award this year.

The conversation took a sharp turn elsewhere when the former Real Madrid star ended up suffering a calf injury in the regular-season finale. Since then, there is a great deal of speculation in regards to the possibility of him being able to start the series or even be able to play.

The Mavs remain rather hermetic in terms of his status as the medical staff have not ruled him out for Game 1. Head coach Jason Kidd said on Tuesday that Doncic has been in “good spirits,” and guard Brunson said he’s “very optimistic” that Doncic plays in Game 1. However, as optimistic as Brunson may be, this will just come down to how Doncic’s calf is responding to the treatment it’s receiving.

This is arguably a very delicate moment as they could potentially lose a player that is playing at a superlative level and gives the Mavs a major advantage compared to anyone else in the league.

Not having the favorite tag on the Utah Jazz might be exactly what the doctor ordered. Their recent underwhelming performances in the playoffs might also have to do with that, but it also helps with looking to forget their their 2020 collapse against the Denver Nuggets and last year’s elimination at the hands of the Clippers after having earned the bet record in the league.

Yet it is the storylines that surround the Quin Snyder’s team that might be their greatest hinderance. The reports of the deteriorating relationship between Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell and Snyder starting to eye opportunities elsewhere, the questions seem to be outnumbering the answer at this moment. All that said, this team does have all the pieces in place to make an important run in the playoffs