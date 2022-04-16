Miami Spring Game 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The University of Miami prepare for their annual Spring Football Game as they look to rebuild once again. This year it is a bit different as coach Mario Cristóbal will be at the helm for the first time at his alma mater and will be held up in Ft. Lauderdale’s DRV Pink Stadium.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ACC Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Miami spring game online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Miami spring game live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ACC Network is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Miami spring game live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network Extra and 45-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ACC Network, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Miami spring game live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. It doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s a good option if you plan on keeping a streaming service long-term:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Miami spring game live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Miami spring game live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Miami Spring Game 2022 Preview

It is now 20 years since the University of Miami was playing in the national championship. Since then, the program underwent rebuild after rebuild and finds itself relegated to college football limbo. The program still lives on the glories of yesteryear, but it is key to see that one of the hottest commodities in the collegiate game happened to be an alum.

This is why Mario Cristóbal came back to South Florida after leading the University of Oregon. The also brought it Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich, who was one of the driving forces behind the Tigers dominance at the national level. They also brought in offensive coordinator Josh Gattis from the University of Michigan while Kevin Steele was brought in to manage the defense.

The excitement is quite palpable as DRV Pink Stadium will be sold out on Saturday for this event.

Despite all the hoopla surrounding this hire, there are some realities that are parts of the present at the program that needs to tended to and Cristóbal moved quickly to fill holes during the spring semester.

The Hurricanes added Oregon offensive line transfers Jonathan Denis and Logan Sagapolu to quickly take up those spots. Running back Henry Parrish rushed for 553 yards on 5.3 yards per carry while he was part of a group of backs over at Ole Miss. This should allow him to come in and be an important contributor next to emerging talent Jaylan Knighton.

Miami added eight transfers overall. Outside of highly rated UAB edge rusher Antonio Moultrie, the rest arrived from Power Five schools.

One of the biggest question marks from a unit standpoint is in the linebacking core, especially at inside linebacker.

There is also a need for offensive and defensive line upgrades

Where this team is going to look to shine even further, based on the favorable schedule that they have is at quarterback. Third-year sophomore and the 2021 ACC Rookie of the Year, Tyler Van Dyke, returns after passing for 2,931 yards, 25 touchdowns to just six interceptions while completing 62.3 percent of his attempts.

What can help the Hurricanes is taht they have a pretty favorable schedule. They start out the season with home games against Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss. The possible early-season stumbling blocks will be on their road trips to Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.

But despite the schedule, it is always going to be a tough stretch when they face Florida State at home and then will have to go on the road to face Georgia Tech and Clemson finalized by a home finale against Pitt.