How to Watch Mississippi State Spring Game Live Online

Mississippi State will play its annual spring game on Saturday, April 16.

The game (Noon ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a more in-depth rundown of all the ways you can watch the 2022 Mississippi State spring game:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the 2022 Mississippi State spring game live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Mississippi State spring game live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You’ll need “Choice” or above to watch SEC Network+, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Mississippi State spring game live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Sling TV–you’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network+, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 Mississippi State spring game live on the ESPN app (not the Sling TV app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to Vidgo. It doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s a good option if you plan on keeping a streaming service long-term:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2022 Mississippi State spring game live on the ESPN app (not the Vidgo app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 Mississippi State spring game live on the ESPN app (not the Hulu app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Mississippi State Spring Game 2022 Preview

The Mississippi State Bulldogs look to improve on a 7-6 seasons in 2021 that ended on two-straight losses to Ole Miss and Texas Tech.

Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers seeks a stronger performance in 2022 after throwing for 4,739 yards and 36 touchdowns versus nine interceptions. Rogers will start for a third-consecutive season.

“But you know, I kind of have to step up, and be a vocal leader out there on the field. I think the offense could go as far I as go. So it’s a lot of weight on your shoulders,” Rogers said per WAPT.