NAACP Image Awards 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The NAACP Image Awards, honoring the best achievements and performances of people of color from the past year, are airing live on Saturday, February 25 at 8 p.m. ET on BET.
If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Philo TV, which all include BET and come with a free trial.
Those are the best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch a live stream of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards online:
Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page
FuboTV
You can watch a live stream of BET and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:
Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 NAACP Image Awards live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.
If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” BET is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:
Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 NAACP Image Awards live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.
If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).
Philo TV
You can watch a live stream of BET and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:
Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the 2023 NAACP Image Awards live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidiach Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.
If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.
Sling TV
You can watch a live stream of BET and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the second-cheapest streaming service (behind Philo) that includes BET, and you can get your first month half off:
Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 NAACP Image Awards live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.
If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.
Hulu With Live TV
You can watch a live stream of BET and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:
Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 NAACP Image Awards live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.
If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).
Vidgo
You can watch a live stream of BET and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial:
Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2023 NAACP Image Awards live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.
2023 NAACP Image Awards Preview
Hosted by Queen Latifah, the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards are honoring the outstanding achievements and performances across music, TV, movies, literature and pop culture from people of color.
The major category nominations are as follows:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES
· Angela Bassett
· Mary J. Blige
· Quinta Brunson
· Viola Davis
· Zendaya
MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES
Outstanding Motion Picture
A Jazzman’s Blues (Netflix)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)
Emancipation (Apple TV)
The Woman King (Sony Pictures Releasing)
TILL (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Daniel Kaluuya – Nope
Jonathan Majors – Devotion
Joshua Boone – A Jazzman’s Blues
Sterling K. Brown – Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul
Will Smith – Emancipation (Apple)
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Danielle Deadwyler – TILL
Keke Palmer – Alice
Letitia Wright – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Regina Hall – Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Aldis Hodge – Black Adam
Cliff “Method Man” Smith – On The Come Up
Jalyn Hall – TILL
John Boyega – The Woman King
Tenoch Huerta – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Danai Gurira – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Lashana Lynch – The Woman King
Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
TELEVISION + STREAMING CATEGORIES
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Atlanta (FX)
black-ish (ABC)
Rap Sh!t (HBO Max)
The Wonder Years (ABC)
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson – black-ish
Cedric The Entertainer – The Neighborhood
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Dulé Hill – The Wonder Years
Mike Epps – The Upshaws
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Loretta Devine – Family Reunion
Maya Rudolph – Loot
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Tichina Arnold – The Neighborhood
Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta
Deon Cole – black-ish
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
William Stanford Davis – Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Jenifer Lewis – black-ish
Marsai Martin – black-ish
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Wanda Sykes – The Upshaws
Outstanding Drama Series
Bel-Air (Peacock)
Bridgerton (Netflix)
Euphoria (HBO Max)
P-Valley (Starz)
Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Damson Idris – Snowfall
Jabari Banks – Bel-Air
Kofi Siriboe – Queen Sugar
Nicco Annan – P-Valley
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett – 9-1-1
Brandee Evans – P-Valley
Queen Latifah – The Equalizer
Rutina Wesley – Queen Sugar
Zendaya – Euphoria
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Adrian Holmes – Bel-Air
Amin Joseph – Snowfall
Caleb McLaughlin – Stranger Things
Cliff “Method Man” Smith – Power Book II: Ghost
J. Alphonse Nicholson – P-Valley
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Adjoa Andoh – Bridgerton
Bianca Lawson – Queen Sugar
Loretta Devine – P-Valley
Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us
Tina Lifford – Queen Sugar
RECORDING CATEGORIES
Outstanding Male Artist
Brent Faiyaz – Wasteland
Burna Boy – Love, Damini
Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
Drake – Honestly, Nevermind
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Outstanding Female Artist
Ari Lennox – age/sex/location
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Chlöe – Surprise
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
SZA – S.O.S.
The 2023 NAACP Image Awards air live on Saturday, February 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on BET.