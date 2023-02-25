NAACP Image Awards 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The NAACP Image Awards, honoring the best achievements and performances of people of color from the past year, are airing live on Saturday, February 25 at 8 p.m. ET on BET.

2023 NAACP Image Awards Preview

Hosted by Queen Latifah, the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards are honoring the outstanding achievements and performances across music, TV, movies, literature and pop culture from people of color.

The major category nominations are as follows:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

· Angela Bassett

· Mary J. Blige

· Quinta Brunson

· Viola Davis

· Zendaya

MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Motion Picture

A Jazzman’s Blues (Netflix)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Emancipation (Apple TV)

The Woman King (Sony Pictures Releasing)

TILL (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Daniel Kaluuya – Nope

Jonathan Majors – Devotion

Joshua Boone – A Jazzman’s Blues

Sterling K. Brown – Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul

Will Smith – Emancipation (Apple)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Danielle Deadwyler – TILL

Keke Palmer – Alice

Letitia Wright – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Regina Hall – Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Aldis Hodge – Black Adam

Cliff “Method Man” Smith – On The Come Up

Jalyn Hall – TILL

John Boyega – The Woman King

Tenoch Huerta – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Danai Gurira – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Lashana Lynch – The Woman King

Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

TELEVISION + STREAMING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Atlanta (FX)

black-ish (ABC)

Rap Sh!t (HBO Max)

The Wonder Years (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – black-ish

Cedric The Entertainer – The Neighborhood

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Dulé Hill – The Wonder Years

Mike Epps – The Upshaws

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Loretta Devine – Family Reunion

Maya Rudolph – Loot

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Tichina Arnold – The Neighborhood

Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta

Deon Cole – black-ish

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

William Stanford Davis – Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Jenifer Lewis – black-ish

Marsai Martin – black-ish

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Wanda Sykes – The Upshaws

Outstanding Drama Series

Bel-Air (Peacock)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO Max)

P-Valley (Starz)

Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Damson Idris – Snowfall

Jabari Banks – Bel-Air

Kofi Siriboe – Queen Sugar

Nicco Annan – P-Valley

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1

Brandee Evans – P-Valley

Queen Latifah – The Equalizer

Rutina Wesley – Queen Sugar

Zendaya – Euphoria

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Adrian Holmes – Bel-Air

Amin Joseph – Snowfall

Caleb McLaughlin – Stranger Things

Cliff “Method Man” Smith – Power Book II: Ghost

J. Alphonse Nicholson – P-Valley

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Adjoa Andoh – Bridgerton

Bianca Lawson – Queen Sugar

Loretta Devine – P-Valley

Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us

Tina Lifford – Queen Sugar

RECORDING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Male Artist

Brent Faiyaz – Wasteland

Burna Boy – Love, Damini

Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)

Drake – Honestly, Nevermind

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Outstanding Female Artist

Ari Lennox – age/sex/location

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Chlöe – Surprise

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

SZA – S.O.S.

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards air live on Saturday, February 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on BET.