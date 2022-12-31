Nashville’s Big Bash 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch New Year’s Special Online

CBS has gotten in on the New Year’s Eve game with its second-annual special “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash,” which airs Saturday, December 31 beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown of each option and how you can watch “Nashville’s Big Bash” streaming live online:

‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’ Preview

Country music’s hottest stars are coming together to ring in the New Year for the second-annual CBS Special “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.” Country stars Jimmie Allen and Elle King plus “Entertainment Tonight’s” Rachel Smith are the hosts this year.

The CBS press release promises:

Originating from downtown Nashville across multiple locations, the star-studded special will be packed with high-energy performances celebrating the excitement and anticipation of a new year. The first round of performers announced to ring in the new year include Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Zac Brown Band. Music City has built an outstanding reputation for throwing the most musical New Year’s celebration and country’s biggest party. The five-hour celebration features nearly 50 performances from locations across the city, including the mainstage in Nashville’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. The broadcast will cross multiple time zones, with the traditional countdown at midnight ET, culminating with the renowned Nashville Music Note Drop and fireworks at midnight CT.

“When I got the call to host ‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash,’ I was super excited and started looking forward to it right then,” said Jimmie Allen in a statement. “I was part of the show last year as a performer, so being able to co-host it this year with Elle King and Rachel Smith and see all the great performances that are lined up – it’s going to be awesome. Hosting is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time and to do it on CBS is a big deal. I get to represent not only Nashville and country music but my home state of Delaware – primetime television on New Year’s Eve! Let’s bring this new year in right!”

“New Year’s Eve has always been one of my favorite nights to celebrate because we get to reflect on the year we’ve had while getting a fresh start,” said Elle King. “Nashville has been so amazing and welcoming to me this year and I can’t wait to see what next year brings. I am so excited to be hosting the festivities live from Music City!”

“This hometown gal is thrilled to be back for round two of ‘Nashville’s Big Bash,’” said Rachel Smith. “Hanging with my talented country friends in Music City on New Year’s Eve is the ultimate way to kick off the new year!”

“New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” airs Saturday, December 31 beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.