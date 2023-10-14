How to Watch NDSU vs UND Football Live Stream

The North Dakota State Bison (4-1) head to the Alerus Center on Saturday, October 14 to take on the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-2).

NDSU vs UND Football 2023 Preview

NDSU is fresh from beating Missouri State, 38-10, last weekend. Bison quarterback Cam Miller went 16-20 for 256 yards, two passing touchdowns and a rushing score in the win. Wide receiver Zach Mathis was a big help, catching six passes for 160 yards and two TDs.

“Zach is a little bit of a unicorn out there just with his height and his ability to run and he creates separation because he’s 6’6″, 6’7.” But his ability to play X, Z, he can be inside, he’s out there during run games. I think you’re starting to see us offensively becoming a little multiple, pushing the ball down the field,” NDSU head coach Matt Entz said about his young receiver, adding: “Cam does a great job of getting the ball out. … Cam has great trust in all of his skill kids especially Zach just because of the time that they’ve spent together.”

The Bison are putting up 37.0 points a game on offense. They have been lethal on the ground, netting 256.6 rushing yards a game, but Miller has also killed opponents with explosive plays through the air this season. On the defensive side, North Dakota State is allowing 16.4 points per contest.

On the other side, the Fighting Hawks are fresh from a 49-10 win over the Western Illinois Leathernecks last weekend. North Dakota QB Tommy Schuster went 17-23 for 206 yards, also rushing for a score. One thing to watch heading into this game: UND’s No. 1 wide receiver, Bo Belquist left last week’s game with an injury and did not return. His status for this game remains unknown.

Led by Schuster and a solid rushing attack, UND is netting 36.0 points and just over 396 total yards of offense per game. Defensively, the Fighting Hawks have given up an average of 24.6 points per contest.

Heading into this game, UND head coach Bubba Schweigert and company are focusing on slowing Miller in particular down. “We have to stop them from going north and south,” UND linebacker Wyatt Pedigo said. “They’re going to hit you now, and you have to stop them from getting going. You really have to be sure on your fits.”

The Fighting Hawks hold a 62-49-3 edge in the all-time series against the Bison.