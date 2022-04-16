Ohio State Spring Game Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Ohio State looks to build on a strong 2021 season in the 2022 spring game on Saturday, April 16.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Ohio State spring game online:

Ohio State Spring Game 2022 Preview

Ohio State contended in 2021 despite and early-season loss to Oregon, and the Buckeyes look to do more of the same in 2022.

The Buckeyes have C.J. Stroud back at quarterback after a stellar 2021 season that had him the conversation for the Heisman Trophy. Stroud threw for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns versus six interceptions.

Stroud and the Buckeyes are also taking the field with heavy hearts on Saturday — a week after the untimely death of former Buckeyes star quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Ohio State will have a tribute video on Haskins at the game.

“He used to text me after the games and tell me how I did and give me feedback. And tell me how great of a job I was doing or to tell me to pick it up, man. He did a lot of special things in his life. Of course, playing football, but more so off the field,” Stroud said according to Fox 28’s Maria Durant.

Haskins played at Ohio State from 2016 to 2018 followed by an NFL career with Washington and Pittsburgh.

Stroud will have a new-look receiver core as Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson left for the NFL Draft. Jaxon Smith-Njigba could become the top receiver. The Buckeyes also have Emeka Eguka, Julian Fleming, and Marvin Harrison Jr.

“It’s just a new wave now, a group of receivers, of course, and I’m excited,” Smith-Njigba said according to The Associated Press. “It’s just next man up, honestly.”

Ohio State debuts its new defensive coordinator in Jim Knowles for the spring game. Knowles comes from Oklahoma State where he had a defense that ranked ninth in points allowed per game last season.

Buckeyes safety Tanner McCalister knows what to anticipate under Knowles after playing four seasons at Oklahoma State. McCalister transferred to Ohio State after posting 42 tackles and an interception last season.

“Now everybody can see this is what the defense is going to look like,” McCalister said via The Columbus Dispatch’s Joey Kaufman. “It’s exciting that everyone’s really been picking it up, and you’re not just seeing guys lost out there. Guys really look like they know what they’re doing.”