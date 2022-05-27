Oklahoma vs UCF Softball Live Stream: How to Watch Super Regionals Online

Oklahoma faces Central Florida in the NCAA Tournament Super Regionals, beginning on Friday, May 27.

Game 1 (Friday, 4:30 p.m. ET) will be televised on ESPN2, and Game 2 (Saturday, 2 p.m. ET) will be on ESPN, while Game 3 (if necessary) will be on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every game of the Oklahoma vs UCF super regional online:

Oklahoma vs UCF Super Regional Preview

Central Florida (49-12) makes its first-ever NCAA Tournament Super Regional appearance in program history on Friday.

Now, the UCF Knights draw the most dominant team in the sport, defending national champion Oklahoma (52-2). ESPN’s Hallie Grossman proposes that the Sooners are the most dominant team in all of sports.

“You’re women amongst girls,” Sooners head coach Patty Gasso “figuratively” tells her team per Grossman.

Oklahoma has won four Women’s College World Series titles and took runner-up twice since 2012. Along the way the Sooners have posted three winning streaks of 40 or more games since 2019. This season’s Sooners squad has a 0.81 ERA and averages .396 at the plate.

“We want to play the best and that’s what we set out to do,” Knight head coach Cindy Ball-Malone said via the Orlando Sentinel. “No. 1 is just a number. We’ve seen No. 1 go down many times so it’s just a matter of us playing our game. I think you’re going to get really good softball this weekend.”

Only two teams figured out Oklahoma — at least for one game — this season. Texas beat the Sooners in the regular season, and Oklahoma State beat its in-state rival for the Big 12 title game.

“I had to tell them that it’s an absolute honor,” Gasso said per Grossman. “But that’s who we are now. If someone beats us, we’ve made their career.”

UCF could add to it’s big season with a win against the Sooners. The Knight cracked the top 25 polls and swept through its regional bracket, beating Michigan and Villanova. The Knights have strong hitting with Jada Cody, who has 14 home runs and 74 RBI this season.

Amid the Sooners’ blistering lineup, the team has all-time NCAA home run leader Jocelyn Alo.

“She’s got a really good sense about her, but she’s also really competitive,” Gasso said via The Norman Transcript. “So if a pitcher gets her once, she isn’t going to the dugout and pout about it or brag about it. She’s already back calculating what she’s going to do in her next at bat. and she’s very prideful in saying, ‘You can’t get me more than once and if you do, then you I will get you.’ That’s her mentality.”