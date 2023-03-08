How to Watch Pac-12 Tournament 2023 Without Cable

The 2023 Pac-12 Conference tournament tips off this week with a couple of top-10 heavyweights and teams eager to reach the Big Dance.

Games will be televised on Pac-12 Network (first round, quarterfinals and first semifinal) and ESPN (second semifinal and championship).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of all the games on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Pac-12 Tournament streaming live online:

Pac-12 Tournament 2023 Preview

While No. 2 UCLA (27-4) and No. 8 Arizona (25-6) could be on a collision course for the Pac-12 Conference championship, other teams could disrupt the field.

Here’s a look at the bracket and the teams in the field. The Pac-12 has two teams on the bubble in Arizona State (20-11) and Oregon (18-13).

The 2023 Pac-12 Tournament Bracket. pic.twitter.com/Oou2JA58I2 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 5, 2023

UCLA

The Pac-12 Conference regular season champion Bruins have been tough all season. Bruins senior guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes the team go with his 17.5 points, eight rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 2.4 assists per game.

Arizona

One of only two Pac-12 teams to beat UCLA all season, the Wildcats have a strong lineup with five players averaging double figures. Wildcats junior guard Azuolas Tubelis leads the team with 19.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and two assists per contest.

USC

The Trojans (22-9) look to keep establishing themselves as a basketball school with another big postseason. Trojans senior guard Boogie Ellis leads the team with 18.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 3.5 assists per night.

Oregon

The Ducks need to make a big run or win the tournament to punch their ticket to the Big Dance. Oregon will need a big tournament from leading scorer N’Faly Dante. The senior center averages 13.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 assists per night.

Washington State

The Cougars (16-15) ride a six-game winning going into the tournament. Four more wins, and the Cougars can crash the Big Dance, but it won’t come easy. Junior guard T.J. Bamba will need a big showing in the conference tourney. He averages 15.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

Arizona State

The Sun Devils will need a big showing at the Pac-12 tournament if not a title to make the Big Dance. Senior guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. will need to step up. He averages 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 2.3 assists per game.

“Desmond Cambridge, OHHHHH. HE GOT IT! HE WON IT! ARIZONA STATE HAS WON IT! … The Sun Devils have taken down No. 7. Unbelievable.” —@RichWaltz 😱😱pic.twitter.com/VfwJbY5Vwz — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 25, 2023

Utah

Things haven’t clicked for the Utes (17-14) of late with a five-game losing streak entering the tournament, but the time has arrived to turn it around. Utah will need a big showing by leading scorer Branden Carlson. The 7-foot senior center averages 16 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, and 1.5 assists per night.

Washington

The Huskies (16-15) face a tall order to return to the Big Dance for the first time since 2019. Leading scorer Keion Brooks will need a big tournament for the Huskies to break through. The senior forward averages 17.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 1.4 assists per game.

Colorado

The Buffaloes (16-15) snapped a late-season losing streak, but the team will need to go on a roll to have a chance in the Pac-12 tournament. Leading scores Tristan da Silva and K.J. Simpson, who both average 15.9 points per game, will need to step up big for the Buffaloes to make a run.

Stanford

The Cardinal will need to string together more than two wins in a row for the first time since February 2 to have a shot in the tournament. Stanford notably beat Arizona during the season, however. Senior forward Spencer Jones leads the Cardinal in scoring with 13.9 points per game.

Oregon State

The Beavers (11-20) only have one big upset in conference play against USC, so the Beavers will need to reach previously uncharted waters to make a big run this week. Freshman guard Jordan Pope leads the Beavers in scoring with 12.6 points per game.

California

It hasn’t been pretty for the Golden Bears (3-28) this season, but they could knock out Washington State in the first round. California beat fellow lower seeds Colorado and Stanford during the regular season.