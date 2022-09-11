How to Watch Pats vs Dolphins Game Online for Free

The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins clash in a key AFC East matchup to kick off the season on Sunday, September 11.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Those are the best options if the game is in your market, but there are also some alternatives for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Patriots vs Dolphins streaming live online today:

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel ("Premium" plan).

Once you're signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Patriots vs Dolphins live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Patriots vs Dolphins live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Patriots vs Dolphins live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you'll watch on Paramount's digital platforms instead of Amazon's. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ ("Premium" plan), which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Patriots vs Dolphins live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn't available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Patriots vs Dolphins live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it's worth mentioning here because for many people, it's the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the "Choice" ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch the Patriots vs Dolphins live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

You can watch in-market games live and out-of-market games as replays after their conclusion on NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

Once you're signed up for NFL+, you can watch the Patriots vs Dolphins live on the NFL app or NFL website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Patriots vs Dolphins live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Patriots vs Dolphins Preview

The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins meet with an early advantage in the AFC East Division on the line on Sunday.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones begins his second season under center after a promising rookie campaign. Jones threw for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns versus 13 interceptions last year.

“I think that Patriots fans realize, they got a quarterback that, between the ears, he’s way more experienced than it actually shows age-wise,” said throwing coach Tom House, who once worked with Tom Brady, told NBC Sports’ Phil Perry during the “Next Pats Podcast” recently. “If anything he was a little short on some physical things, mechanics were OK but nothing special.”

“And what we found out with his hard work he’s actually matching up his physical and mental-emotional,” House added. “That combination is going to make for a fun time with the fans of the Patriots this whole season.”

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa seeks to take the next step in his third season with the team. Tagovailoa threw for 4,467 yards and 27 touchdowns versus 15 in his first two seasons combined. For Tagovailoa, it’s a make or break season in in year three.

“You know, in the NFL, they only give you like two or three years to be a successful quarterback, especially if you’re a first-round pick,” Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said during his podcast in July. “And if you don’t succeed after those years, then it’s ‘kick rocks, man.’

“They’re going to put Tua into that. So this is basically his last year, just to show people what he’s got.”

Hill joined the Dolphins in March via trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. Tagovailoa will look to Hill plus receivers Jaylen Waddle and Cedrick Wilson Jr. to take his game to the next level.

Tagovailoa also looks to make it four wins against the Patriots on Sunday. Jones and the Patriots came up a point short, 17-16, last year in Miami and fell again to the Dolphins late in the season, 33-24.

This time around, the Dolphins have a new head coach in Mike McDaniel. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick meanwhile enters his 23rd season with the team. Jones sees the experience as a unique advantage.

“It happens all the time,” Jones said via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “I mean, he’ll show it in squad [meetings] and be like ‘This play’s been around forever.’ It’s always good to learn from experience and seeing it on film. That’s one of the things I like.”